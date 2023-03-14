95th Oscars on ABC Draws 18.7 Million Total Viewers and Hits 4.0 Rating With Adults 18-49

"The Oscars®" (8:00-11:16 p.m. - 18.7 million and 4.0 rating in AD18-49):

The 95th Oscars on ABC drew an average audience of 18.7 million Total Viewers and scored a 4.0 rating among Adults 18-49 based on Fast National Live+Same Day program data.

"The Oscars" built over last year's broadcast (on 3/27/22) by 12% in Total Viewers (18.7 million vs. 16.7 million) and by 5% in Adults 18-49 (4.0 rating vs. 3.8 rating).

"The Oscars" grew for the 2nd consecutive year to 3-year highs in both Total Viewers (+12%) and Adults 18-49 (+5%) ― since 2020.

With nearly 19 million Total Viewers (18.7 million), "The Oscars" on ABC outdrew "The GRAMMYS®" on CBS by 50% (12.5 million on 2/5/23) and "The Emmys®" on NBC by 217% (5.9 million on 9/12/22). Among Adults 18-49, ABC's annual awards show outdelivered the CBS awards show by 38% (4.0 rating vs. 2.9 rating) and the NBC awards broadcast by 264% (4.0 rating vs. 1.1 rating).

The 95th Oscars stood as the strongest awards show telecast on any network in 3 years in Total Viewers (18.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (4.0 rating) ― since ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars on 2/9/20.

The 95th Oscars was also the top entertainment special in primetime on any network in 3 years in both Total Viewers (18.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (4.0 rating) ― since ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars on 2/9/20.

The 95th Oscars earned 27.4 million total social interactions on the night across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

"The Oscars" stood as the No. 1 entertainment program of the year to date in terms of social video consumption, driving 60.6 million video views.

#Oscars was the No. 1 worldwide trending topic on Twitter throughout the telecast, ranking as the No. 1 most tweeted and the No. 1 longest trending hashtag on Sunday night.

ABC's broadcast of the 95th Oscars had 1.8 million views of the ASL live stream, marking a jump of 443% over last year's telecast (331,000).