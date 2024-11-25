2024 Billboard Music Awards to Stream on FOX, Paramount+, & Amazon Fire TV

Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 BBMAs presented by Marriott Bonvoy airs on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00pm.
The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), one of the most anticipated nights in music, has announced that FOX, Paramount+ and Amazon’s Fire TV Channels will all air the 2024 show in a first-of-its-kind multi-distribution broadcast, bringing access to the star-studded annual event to fans like never before. This groundbreaking, multichannel partnership will deliver to an expansive audience across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms. Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 BBMAs presented by Marriott Bonvoy airs on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00pm ET/PT on FOX and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com, and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. The BBMAs honors the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts, the music industry’s ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success.
As the original broadcaster of the Billboard Music Awards in 1990, the show’s return to FOX marks a continuation of the network’s rich history of delivering major entertainment events to viewers across the country. Paramount+ will provide on-demand streaming of the BBMAs, while the free Fire TV Channels app will provide one-click access to fans using Amazon devices (Fire TV smart TVs and streaming media players and Fire Tablets), making it even more convenient for fans to tune in from any of their favorite devices. The BBMAs will celebrate music’s greatest achievements and entertain fans with exclusive original performances created by the world’s biggest chart-topping artists, artist interviews and award celebrations taking place from global locations and during sold-out tours. As previously announced, Country Music superstar Shaboozey will deliver a special performance from W Hollywood, part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Additional performers and special guests will be announced soon.
“We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “By partnering with FOX, Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they’re tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand or watching from their mobile devices.”
"Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they're from,” said Buteau. “And that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special. These amazing, chart-topping artists deserve to be celebrated, and that's exactly what we're going to do! With me hosting, you can expect a fun party, a cute celebration and a whole moment in a plus size sequin suit!"
Also announced today, the 2024 BBMA top contenders, all vying for the highly coveted “Top Artist” win, include Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter, with Swift facing off against Drake to compete for the most all-time wins. The eligibility dates for this year’s awards are aligned with Billboard’s Year-End Charts tracking period, which measures music consumption from the charts dated October 28, 2023, through October 19, 2024.
Last year, Taylor Swift won Top Artist and tied Drake for the most BBMA wins of all time, each with a career total of 39 awards. Morgan Wallen took home the most awards of the night with 11 wins. The show featured superstar performances by Mariah Carey, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, KAROL G, Tate McRae, NewJeans, Peso Pluma, Stray Kids and Morgan Wallen.
For more than 30 years, the Billboard Music Awards has showcased spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy pop culture moments. Unique among music award shows, winners are determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts, the music industry’s ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success.
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards is presented by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands. Marriott Bonvoy provided a select group of members access to attend six BBMAs performances through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. In addition, one lucky winner and a guest will receive an all-expense paid trip to attend an upcoming Shaboozey show in Paris via the Marriott Bonvoy x BBMAs Shaboozey Sweepstakes. For more information on the sweepstakes, please visit JoinMarriottBonvoy.com/BBMAs2024/.
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Carnival Cruise Line and Tres Generaciones® Tequila are partners of the Billboard Music Awards.
