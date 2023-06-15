10 New BLUEY Episodes Are Coming to Disney+ in July

The new episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world on Wednesday, July 12.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Ten new episodes from beloved animated series Bluey will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world on Wednesday, July 12.

The new episodes include cameos from well-known Bluey fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appears as a talking horse in the episode “Stories,” and Rose Byrne, who plays Chilli’s sister Brandy in “Onesies.”

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the new episodes will also arrive on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year.

“Fans have been keenly anticipating more Bluey, and we’re excited to share these new stories with them” said Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Commissioner & Executive Producer of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids & Family. “We’re so happy at how our audiences have taken Bluey to their hearts! These episodes will not disappoint families, with episodes such as the excellent ‘Tradies’ and others. And viewers will love the return of the Grannies in Granny Mobile.”

New episodes to be released July 12th on Disney+

Musical Statues

Stories 

Puppets 

Turtle Boy 

Onesies 

Tradies 

Granny Mobile 

Space 

Dirt 

The Decider 

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

The series has enjoyed acclaim internationally, recently winning a 2023 Kidscreen Award for Best Animated Series, Preschool, 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picking up its fourth consecutive AACTA Best Children’s Programme award. These newest honors add to an International Emmy® and numerous other awards for craft and production around the world.

Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC Children’s, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Kids & Family outside Australia.

BBC Studios Kids & Family has a global broadcast deal with Disney for Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand, and China. Episodes from the third season of Bluey are streaming on Disney+, and available on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, with more episodes from season three still to come.



