Vittorio Grigolo Issues Statement Amidst Groping Scandal

BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week that Vittorio Grigolo has been suspended by the Royal Opera House for an alleged groping during the Royal Opera's Japan tour. Grigolo has come forward with a statement in response to these allegations.

Grigolo posted via social media "Dear Friends, First off, I want to give thanks to my fans and friends for the numerous messages, acts of affection and support. I remain calm. My team and I are cooperating with Royal Opera House with whom we have given our full support and availability during the ongoing investigation."

Grigolo is expected to return to the Royal Opera in the summer for "Lucia di Lammermoor" and is scheduled for performances at the Wiener Staatsoper, Metropolitan Opera, Teatro all Scala, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Berlin State Opera, and Opera de Paris this season.

Photo Credit: Alex D. James





