Vittorio Grigolo Suspended At Royal Opera House Due to Sexual Misconduct

Article Pixel Sep. 24, 2019  

Vittorio Grigolo Suspended At Royal Opera House Due to Sexual Misconduct

Vittorio Grigolo has been suspended by the Royal Opera House for an alleged groping during the Royal Opera's Japan tour.

The company stated, "following an alleged incident on September 18 involving Vittorio Grigolo, the Royal Opera House opened an immediate investigation and Mr. Grigolo was suspended." The Royal Opera has also stated that "we are unable to comment further on this matter whilst the investigation is ongoing."

Grigolo is expected to return to the Royal Opera in the summer for "Lucia di Lammermoor" and is scheduled for performances at the Wiener Staatsoper, Metropolitan Opera, Teatro all Scala, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Berlin State Opera, and Opera de Paris this season.

Photo Credit: Alex D. James



Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE to Make Audiences Swoon at National Theatret
  • SIX To Hit The High Seas On Norwegian Cruise Line
  • ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Play at National Theatret
  • THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE to Play at Den Norske Opera And Ballett