The Met Announces MADAMA BUTTERFLY, NORMA and More For Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced themed lineups for two weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on the its website during the coronavirus closure. The schedule begins with a week, leading up to Mother's Day on May 9, comprising a selection of operas featuring prominent themes of motherhood. Then, leading up to this year's National Council Auditions Grand Finals Concert on May 16, which will be streamed live and open to the public for free, there will be a week of screenings celebrating some of the many past National Council Auditions finalists who went on to become stars. The featured alumni are Teresa Stratas in La Bohème, Carol Vaness and Samuel Ramey in Don Giovanni, Ben Heppner in Tristan und Isolde, Renée Fleming and Susan Graham in Der Rosenkavalier, Lawrence Brownlee in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and Sondra Radvanovsky in Roberto Devereux. The May 14 stream will feature the 2008 documentary The Audition, which goes behind the scenes of the 2007 National Council Auditions.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps. For more information about the National Council Auditions and upcoming Grand Finals Concert, visit metopera.org/nationalcouncil.

Week 60 - Happy Mother's Day

Monday, May 3 - Strauss's Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. From April 30, 2016.

Tuesday, May 4 - Handel's Rodelinda

Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From December 3, 2011.

Wednesday, May 5 - Thomas's Hamlet

Starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée. Production by Patrice Caurier & Moshe Leiser. From March 27, 2010.

Thursday, May 6 - Bellini's Norma

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 7, 2017.

Friday, May 7 - Berg's Wozzeck

Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by William Kentridge. From January 11, 2020.

Saturday, May 8 - Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Anthony Minghella. From March 7, 2009.

Sunday, May 9 - Handel's Agrippina

Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. From February 29, 2020.

Week 61 - National Council Auditions Alumni Week

Monday, May 10 - Puccini's La Bohème

Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From January 16, 1982.

Tuesday, May 11 - Mozart's Don Giovanni

Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1990.

Wednesday, May 12 - Wagner's Tristan und Isolde

Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Dieter Dorn. From December 18, 1999.

Thursday, May 13 - Strauss 's Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, Eric Cutler, Thomas Allen, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From January 9, 2010.

Friday, May 14 - The Audition

The feature-length documentary takes you behind the scenes at the Metropolitan Opera's National Council Auditions, where each year thousands of hopefuls compete for a cash prize, the chance to sing on the Met stage-and the opportunity to launch a major operatic career. Directed by Susan Froemke.

Saturday, May 15 - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Starring Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman, Maurizo Muraro, and Paata Burchuladze, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Bartlett Sher. From November 22, 2014.

Sunday, May 16 - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 16, 2016.