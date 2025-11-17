ECHOES BETWEEN THE LINES to be Presented at Wagner College Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wagner College Opera will present ECHOES BETWEEN THE LINES, featuring the music of Mozart, Handel, Verdi, Puccini, Berlioz, Sondheim, Lehár and Bernstein. In life, music, and poetry, there is always something more going on beneath the surface. These scenes ask us to look past the surface and read between the lines.

"What makes this year's scenes program special is how it pushes our students to dig deeper into what these scenes actually mean and what they as artists can bring to the music and drama," says Director of Opera, Dr. Vincent Graña. "They're stepping out of their comfort zones, taking risks, and discovering they can do things they never imagined. Seeing that breakthrough, the moment they really feel the power of opera, is the most rewarding part for me."

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 6th at 7:30PM and Sunday, December 7th at 4:00PM on Wagner College's Main Stage.

Wagner College Main Stage, Main Hall Theatre, One Campus Rd, Staten Island, 10301

Patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

ECHOES BETWEEN THE LINES is stage and music directed by Dr. Vincent Graña and accompanied by collaborative pianist Giovanni Longo. Choreographer Jillian Rubino, Producer Michelle Siemens, Scenic Designer, Selina Amargo, Lighting Designer Harley Cooper, Stage Manager Adar Marcus. Special Thanks to Vicki Neal and Phill Hickox.

The cast includes Victoria Acquavita, Jordan Adams, Selina Amargo, David Azcona, Kayli Blanchard, Luke Curcio, Shane Delacy, Destiny Elias, Madison Garcia, Ava Giglia, Kat Kiefski, Jesse Lefurge, Meg Loy, Miriam Lupu, Jacky Maloney, Lindsay Mccowan, Marc Mundsinger, Sophia Nelson, Cassandra Nieves, Donata O'Neill, Antonio Paz, Aria Peng, Daniel Manuel Torres, and Caleb Ullian.