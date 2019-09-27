Tenor Francisco Casanova Dies At 61

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Dominican tenor Francisco Casanova has died at the age of 61.

Casanova died due to health issues on September 26 in New York.

Among his signature roles were Jew Élèazar, Mario Cavaradossi, Manrico, Arrigo both in "I Vespri Siciliani and "La Battaglia di Legnano," Riccardo in "Un Ballo in Maschera," Enzo Grimaldo, Didier in "Marion Delorme," Jacopo Foscari, and Avito in "L'Amore dei Tre Re." In total, he went onto sing 56 leading tenor roles including 22 by Giuseppe Verdi.

Hear his beautiful voice below.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You