Aug. 29, 2019  

Teatro Digital Will Stream Teatro Mayor's IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA

Get ready to watch opera on the screen! Teatro Mayor in Bogotá, Colombia is set to stream Il Barbiere di Siviglia on their digital platform, Teatro Digital.

The stream will take place on September 5. The service can be found here.

Figaro here, there and everywhere - the energetic barber who tricks the elderly and helps the young lovers is back again. Rossini's beloved music presented in a production that is a homage to the black and white comic Hollywood films.



