THE TEMPEST, WERTHER and More Included in Nightly Met Opera Streams Week 9 Schedule

The Met has announced the Week 9 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure. Each opera streamed on Fridays is chosen by viewers; the May 15 Viewers' Choice title is the Met's 1982 telecast of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, starring Joan Sutherland in the title role and Alfredo Kraus as Edgardo.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performance are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

"We'd like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Every night, we'll be offering a different complete operatic gem, including performances from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years, as well as classic telecasts from the last four decades."

Here is the schedule for the ninth week of streams:

Monday, May 11 - Massenet's Werther

Conducted by Alain Altinoglu, starring Lisette Oropesa, Sophie Koch, Jonas Kaufmann, and David Bižić. Transmitted live on March 15, 2014.

Tuesday, May 12 - Thomas Adès's The Tempest

Conducted by Thomas Adès, starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, and Simon Keenlyside. Transmitted live on November 10, 2012.

Wednesday, May 13 - R. Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos

Conducted by James Levine, starring Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle, and Tatiana Troyanos. Transmitted live on March 12, 1988.

Thursday, May 14 - Britten's Peter Grimes

Conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles, starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore. Transmitted live on March 15, 2008.

Friday, May 15 - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor - Viewers' Choice

Conducted by Richard Bonynge, starring Joan Sutherland, Alfredo Kraus, Pablo Elvira, and Paul Plishka. Transmitted live on November 13, 1982.

Saturday, May 16 - Verdi's Rigoletto

Conducted by Michele Mariotti, starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, and Željko Lučić. Transmitted live on February 16, 2013.

Sunday, May 17 - Verdi's Nabucco

Conducted by James Levine, starring Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jamie Barton, Russell Thomas, Plácido Domingo, and Dmitry Belosselskiy. Transmitted live on January 7, 2017.





