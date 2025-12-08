THE NUTCRACKER AND MARIE To Be Presented In New York And New Jersey

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Time Capsule Project and Art Couriers International will present The Nutcracker and Marie, a reimagined holiday production for audiences of all ages, with performances scheduled December 20–24 in New York and New Jersey.

The work will blend classical ballet elements with other movement styles and will include interactive components such as holiday crafts and a mini dance lesson.

Scheduled performances will take place on Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, December 24 at 11 a.m. at NY Dance Artistry – Hariyama Ballet, located at 421 7th Avenue, Suite 300, New York City. The cast will include Aoi Ohno (Brooklyn Ballet), Kieran McBride, Kei Kikuchi (Geki Dans), Misuzu Hirano, Aoi Yagi, Isaki Ohkawa, Sara Shimizu, Lui Nagase, Nanako Nakagawa, Ryoka Matsumoto, and additional guest performers.

The creative and production team includes Seisa Ito (producer), Ayaka Kamei Cento (co-producer), Ai Toyoshima (director/choreographer/script writer), Michiho Shimasaki (production stage manager), Andrew Black (script co-writer), and Tamaki Kadonishi (assistant director).

As part of Art Couriers International’s community outreach initiatives, The Nutcracker and Marie will also be presented at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, December 20 at 1:30 p.m. This performance is part of the organization’s mission to bring dance programming to senior communities. Students from the 92NY Harkness Dance Center School of Dance will participate, emphasizing intergenerational engagement in the performing arts.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the New York City performances are priced at $55 for a family package (two adults and one child), $25 for adults, $20 for students, and $10 for children ages 1–12. Reservations are available through the producing organizations.