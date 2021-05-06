THE DOG OPERAS Now Available For Streaming

The wait is over! Penobscot Theatre Company is thrilled to announce the paw-some news that the last of The Dog Operas, Dog Giovanni, has been released! Therefore, making all three 'pupperas', made for and by dogs, available for streaming all at once.

Presented as a series of three episodes released on a monthly schedule, The Barker of Seville in March and Tosca the Ball in April have been met with great success and enthusiasm. Since then, canines and theatre lovers have been left howling for more.

"It has been an honor to give a voice to dogs everywhere," says Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport, "who knew just how much they loved the opera classics! When this project was conceived, no one quite knew what to expect. Through immense talent, creativity, and collaboration we are proud to bring this art into the homes of theatre and dog lovers everywhere."

Each episode has faced the remarkable feat of condensing famous melodies into a dog's point of view and allowing dogs to take center stage. Behind the curtain were a pack of humans consisting of Larrance Fingerhut (music), Brad LaBree (film), Kat Johnson (design) and Christie Robinson (lyrics), wrote and scored the reimagined "tails'' of love and heartbreak.

To further give voice to our ever barking companions: singers Elena Burns (soprano), Annie Leonardi (soprano), Frank Bachman (tenor), Ira Kramer (tenor), Kat Johnson (mezzo), Tina Burns (soprano), Josh Miller (baritone) and Matt Madore (baritone) bring heart and hilarity to the three classic scores as mixed by audio engineer, Neil Graham.

Canine stars include Sir Toby (Maltese), Iggy (mixed breed), Ty (Golden Retriever), Izzy (Maltese), Rusty (Chihuahua mix), Rookie (Mini-Australian Shepard/Poodle mix), Maxwell (poodle), Xander (Dachshund mix), Leroy (Shi-Chi), Poppy (mixed breed), Hershel (mixed breed) and Trout (Tortie Cat). With each episode ranging 9-12 minutes apiece The Dog Operas make for the perfect evening with your canine companion. As an extra treat, all three will be available for streaming until May 31st.

The Barker of Seville The fair Rosina is pursued by the odious Count Barktolo. Count Almaviva loves Rosina but is clueless when it comes rescuing from Barktolo. Lucky for him his servant, Figaro, is the Barker of Seville. Can Figaro save the day?

Tosca the Ball Where is Tosca's ball? Who has Tosca's ball?!? Scarpia has stolen it and will dash her dreams of being best in show. Her true love Caradoggi must save the day and the diva!

Dog Giovanni Lock up your ladies, protect your chew toys and don't give bad Dog Giovanni any treats! Will he get away with being a bad boy furever? Or will Dogga Anna, Dog Elvira and Zerlina get their revenge?

The release of the third opera: Dog Giovanni marks the final production of Penobscot Theatre Company's 47th Digital season: Digitus Theatrum, a season that has included 17 uniquely curated projects filled with an array of creativity and talent from Maine and beyond!

Household tickets for The Dog Operas are $40 and include all three "pupperas" streaming until May 31st. Subscriber household tickets are $35. Tickets may be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office at (207) 942-3333.