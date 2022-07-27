Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DIE LUSTIGE WITWE/THE MERRY WIDOW at Opera On The Lake

This production runs through July 29th

Jul. 27, 2022  

Review: DIE LUSTIGE WITWE/THE MERRY WIDOW at Opera On The Lake Opera On the Lake is thrilled to be bringing Franz Lehar's operetta masterpiece to life at the Como Lakeside Pavilion on July 26, 27, and 29, 2022!

Not only will this version have an original English dialogue created by founder and creative director Anne Wieben, but it will also be the debut of a brand new chamber orchestra arrangement done by our conductor, Marco Real d'Arbelles. This is going to be a real Minnesota original-
Review: DIE LUSTIGE WITWE/THE MERRY WIDOW at Opera On The Lake It was my first time attending a production at Opera On the Lake and it was a perfect cool 75 degree evening for sitting outside at the beautiful Como Lakeside Pavillion. The pavillion has a stage with lights, sound, and seating. It was a great space and very Minnesotan to have an operatic produciton.

The cast and instrumentalist were very talented. All were fantastic singers and musicians. I had never seen this opera and there were a lot of comedic moments and omage that paid tribute to many Minnesota areas, places, sayings, etc. The costumes were great and the set was simple and effective.

It was refreshing to see an opera production performed outside. I would recommend that anyone go and see this production.

