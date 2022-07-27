Review: DIE LUSTIGE WITWE/THE MERRY WIDOW at Opera On The Lake

Opera On the Lake is thrilled to be bringing Franz Lehar's operetta masterpiece to life at the Como Lakeside Pavilion on July 26, 27, and 29, 2022!

Not only will this version have an original English dialogue created by founder and creative director Anne Wieben, but it will also be the debut of a brand new chamber orchestra arrangement done by our conductor, Marco Real d'Arbelles. This is going to be a real Minnesota original-

you do not want to miss it!

Join us for an evening full of gorgeous music, top-notch performances from local and international opera stars, and a whole lot of fun.

It was my first time attending a production at Opera On the Lake and it was a perfect cool 75 degree evening for sitting outside at the beautiful Como Lakeside Pavillion. The pavillion has a stage with lights, sound, and seating. It was a great space and very Minnesotan to have an operatic produciton.

The cast and instrumentalist were very talented. All were fantastic singers and musicians. I had never seen this opera and there were a lot of comedic moments and omage that paid tribute to many Minnesota areas, places, sayings, etc. The costumes were great and the set was simple and effective.

It was refreshing to see an opera production performed outside. I would recommend that anyone go and see this production.

Photos courtesy of Opera On the Lake