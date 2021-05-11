Opera Orlando Partners with 26 Health for TOGETHER AS ONE  Community Panel + Discussion

Opera Orlando will partner with 26 Health to present As One, a transgender coming-of-age story about identity, authenticity, and compassion: a story representative of the LGBTQ+ community for all audiences.

Two voices - Hannah before and Hannah after - share a sole transgender role and trace their experiences from growing up in a small town, to college, and finally traveling alone to a different country, where Hannah realizes her truth.

Composed by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, As One is aligned with the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival presented at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre. In preparation for the performances of As One, Opera Orlando is honored to present "Together As One," a community panel hosted by local activist and board member Chevalier Lovett, with the aim of enriching audience understanding and connection to Central Florida's local transgender community. Featured guests include transgender maestra Alexandra Enyart, local celebrity and drag queen Angelica Sanchez, LGBTQ+ Center transgender services facilitator Michelle Kurtiak, Zebra Coalition executive director Heather Wilke, and president, co-CEO, and co-founder of 26 Health Dr. David Baker-Hargrove.

Opera Orlando has been continuously monitoring the development of the virus and is taking a conservative and considered approach to producing live theater this season. For As One, Opera Orlando is coordinating directly with Orlando Ballet to implement comprehensive and appropriate procedures with the goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

As One will feature a string quartet of musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of transgender maestra Alexandra Enyart, with stage direction by Los Angeles-based stage director Jessica Hanna. Come for the discussion on May 13, and enjoy the performances on May 21 and 23.

Learn more at www.operaorlando.org/as-one.