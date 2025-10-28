Giordano’s ANDREA CHÉNIER Returns to the Metropolitan Opera In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Metropolitan Opera will revive Umberto Giordano’s Andrea Chénier for six performances beginning November 24, 2025, featuring soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Piotr Beczała in their Met role debuts as Maddalena di Coigny and Andrea Chénier. The run will include a worldwide Met: Live in HD broadcast on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The production marks the singers’ reunion following their acclaimed collaboration in Giordano’s Fedora during the 2022–23 Met season. Principal Guest Conductor Daniele Rustioni will lead the performances.

Beczała takes on the title role following his performances last season as Radamès in Verdi’s Aida, while Yoncheva, who recently appeared as Lisa in Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades, will also make her Met role debut later this season as Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

Baritone Igor Golovatenko joins the cast as Carlo Gérard, also in his Met role debut. Later this season, he will return to the Met in the title role of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, opposite soprano Asmik Grigorian. Golovatenko and Yoncheva previously shared the stage in The Queen of Spades.

Nicolas Joël’s production of Andrea Chénier—which first premiered at the Met on April 6, 1996—features designs by Hubert Monloup (sets and costumes) and Duane Schuler (lighting). The production was last presented at the Met in 2014.

The December 13 matinee performance of Andrea Chénier will be transmitted live to cinemas worldwide as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

The November 24, December 3, and December 13 performances will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on the SiriusXM app. Audio from the November 24 and December 3 performances will stream live on the Met’s website, and the December 13 performance will also air over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.