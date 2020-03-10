92Y Presents Orpheus Chamber Orchestra In Mahler's DAS LIED VON DER ERDE

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 7:30pm at Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92nd Street Y presents Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in Henk Guittart's chamber orchestration of Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde "The Songs of the Earth," featuring mezzo-soprano Alice Coote and tenor Anthony Dean Griffey.

This arrangement of Mahler's awe-inspiring setting of ancient Chinese poetry for voices and orchestra was recently completed by noted Dutch composer, conductor, and violist Henk Guittart using Arnold Schoenberg's abandoned attempt as a guide and has become known for its ability to allow the listener to experience Mahler's tremendous genius in an entirely new, more intimate, light. The "sublime" (Seattle Times) tenor Anthony Dean Griffey is joined by Alice Coote in this immense work, which Leonard Bernstein described as Mahler's "greatest symphony."

For more information visit: https://www.92y.org/event/orpheus-chamber-orchestra-and-anthony-dean-griffey.aspx. Tickets can be purchased at 92Y.org or by calling (212) 415-5500.





