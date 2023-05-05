will.i.am Drop 'The Formula' With Lil Wayne

In a first-of-its kind collaboration, multi-platinum and GRAMMY® Award-winning international music icon and motor racing enthusiast will.i.am today launched a new single and his first solo release in a decade, "THE FORMULA" featuring Lil Wayne with Formula 1®.

This new Global Artist In Residence program with Formula 1 pairs the award-winning singer, songwriter and producer with the world's fastest growing sport. The 2023 FIA Formula 1 championship season will witness the release of more F1-inspired tracks as part of a Global Artist in Residence alliance, culminating in a highly anticipated will.i.am solo album slated for the fall of 2023.

"THE FORMULA" track is the first music to be released and will also be featured within the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix broadcast on May 7, 2023. An electrifying hip hop anthem, "THE FORMULA" highlights will.i.am's forward-thinking production talent including pulsating baselines and contagious rhythm that promise to captivate race enthusiasts across the globe as Formula 1 and music converge at break-neck speed.

In recent years F1 has experienced seismic growth around the world, appealing to a broader and more diverse fan base. This global music alliance with will.i.am will take that fan experience to the next level as high-performance auto racing and music culture become further entwined.

"It's a thrill to merge my passions - high-performance auto racing and music - in this pioneering alliance. Our goal is to shatter traditional boundaries by fusing music and racing, creating unforgettable experiences that introduce new fans to the excitement of F1 and showcasing the world's finest artists and performers," said will.i.am

This new single also paves the way for the release of will.i.am's fifth full-length solo album, and his first since 2013's top 10 charting #willpower, which featured the Hot 100 hit "Scream & Shout" featuring Britney Spears. With an eye always on the future, watch will.i.am accelerate to new artistic levels during 2023!

About will.i.am

International multi-platinum music icon will.i.am has been making music for more than two decades as co-founder and frontman of the genre-bending Black Eyed Peas, as a solo artist and a sought-after producer. In addition to being a prolific music hit-maker, he fluidly moves between his dual track music and technology careers, while also providing more than 12,000 students with STEAM education programs through his i.am/Angel Foundation.