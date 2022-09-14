Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
mmeadows Share New Single 'Baby-By'

mmeadows Share New Single 'Baby-By'

The new single is now available on streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

NYC-based art-pop duo mmeadows - made up of current Dirty Projectors member Kristin Slipp and Beyoncé, Lorde, Harry Styles and more collaborator Cole Kamen-Green - shared "Baby-By," a "danceable lullaby" first premiered via FLOOD Magazine.

Inspired by insomnia-induced nights, the track is reflective of the ebb and flow of falling asleep into an uneasy rest until dawn finally breaks. It's both catchy as hell and intricate and subtle - a trait that embodies everything that makes mmeadows' music so captivating, with more on the way soon.

Slipp expands, "A few years ago I was battling crippling insomnia, which brought me to some intensely dark places...On one of those nights not long ago, I decided to channel the electric current coursing through me into a song. The verses lull you into a state of melancholy near-sleep, then ramp up into an energetic burst of energy, the chorus, and this cycle repeats till the last gasp of the outro, like the sun coming over the horizon, when it's finally safe to close your eyes." Today's outing follows their previously released singles "Light Moves Around You" and "You Should Know By Now."

Intimacy rears its powerful head in the world of mmeadows. A true collaborative duo, Slipp and Kamen-Green complement and balance one another in a way that speaks to the depth of their musical connection. Cole describes Kristin's superpower as her mind-voice connectivity. The way she can hear a song and begin tracking the scale degrees of the melody by touching different parts of her hand.

Kristin describes Cole's superpower as an ability to zoom out and observe their attempts holistically, contextualizing their creations within the big picture. In mmeadows, vocal-focused pop songwriting is the heartbeat of the band, enriched by their liberal usage of found sounds and esoteric vintage instruments in their productions and performances, as heard on their debut EP Who Do You Think You Are?, released in April of 2020.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'JW Francis Shares New Single 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'
September 14, 2022

New York’s self-styled ‘lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop’ artist JW Francis shares effervescent offering 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball', the latest reveal from brand new album Dream House. Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10 Trailer
September 14, 2022

On your marks, get set — bake! A new batch of contestants brings their best to the big white tent, whipping up cakes, biscuits, breads and more in a new collection of the Great British Baking Show. Contestants will attempt to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFTVIDEO: Latto Performs 'Sunshine' for Vevo LIFT
September 14, 2022

The recent BET “Best New Artist'' winner has also previously worked with Vevo for Ctrl performances of 777’s “Wheelie” and “Trust No Bitch,” and a Ctrl At Home performance of “Youngest N Richest” from her 2020 album, Queen of Da Souf. “Sunshine” follows Latto’s previous Vevo LIFT performance of “Stepper.” Watch the new video performance now!
Born Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital DebutBorn Ruffians' 'Oh Cecilia' Makes Digital Debut
September 14, 2022

Released as a digital-only album in 2021, PULP was the band’s final release in a trilogy that began with the release of JUICE and SQUEEZE. For the remainder of 2022, they will play select dates, including the fifth annual Shondi Festoon, the band’s fictional, non-denominational holiday event they host in Toronto. Check out more tour dates now!
Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'
September 14, 2022

Lee Fields has shared his timeless new single, “Forever,” available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A stripped-down live performance video – featuring backing from guitarist Thomas Brenneck (Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band) and vocalist Josh Lane (Thee Sacred Souls) – premieres today on YouTube.