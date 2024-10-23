for KING + COUNTRY to Release New Live Album to Coincide with Concert Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



for KING + COUNTRY has announced that its new holiday album, "A Drummer Boy Christmas (LIVE)," will be released on November 22 via Curb | Word Entertainment.

for KING + COUNTRY's Joel and Luke Smallbone rings in the 2024 holiday season with a live collection of their beloved Christmas show delivered straight to fans. "A Drummer Boy Christmas (LIVE)" captures the joy, the wonder and the pageantry of their seasonal tour that has become an annual tradition for the duo capped by their signature rendition of "Little Drummer Boy."

The new album coincides with the recently announced Fathom Theatrical Concert Event, "A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS," which will be in theaters nationwide for the first time ever from December 5-9. The highly-anticipated holiday concert spectacle will be available for families around the country to see in theaters during this limited engagement. The duo will also be embarking on nine select 2024 performances for its "A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2024 TOUR EXPERIENCE" in the U.S. and the U.K. are from December 1-20.

The track listing for "A Drummer Boy Christmas (LIVE)" includes:

1. In The Bleak Midwinter

2. Joy To The World

3. O Come, O Come Emmanuel

4. Won't You Come

5. Baby Boy

6. Glorious

7. Angels We Have Heard On High

8. Go Tell It On The Mountain (feat. Gabby Barrett)

9. Do You Hear What I Hear?

10. For God Is With Us

11. O Come All Ye Faithful

12. Silent Night

13. Heavenly Hosts

14. A Christmas Monologue

15. Little Drummer Boy

"A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2024 TOUR EXPERIENCE" will come to select cities: Los Angeles, California at The Peacock Theater; London, UK at Indigo At The 02; New York, New York at The Beacon Theatre; and in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Grand Ole Opry House. The annual high-octane show that brother duo Joel and Luke Smallbone have become known for, will showcase an extraordinary production blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects. In its fifth consecutive year, for KING + COUNTRY will perform at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry House, marking their second concert residency at the historic venue.

The Multi-Platinum selling duo is currently on their 31-city U.S. tour titled "for KING + COUNTRY LIVE: The UNSUNG HERO 2024 Tour," that continues through November 10. The tour features music from their current "UNSUNG HERO: The Inspired By Soundtrack," as well as fan favorites, and is giving audiences an new innovative production unlike any other for KING + COUNTRY show to date. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased HERE.

ABOUT FOR KING + COUNTRY

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 13 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act's live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING + COUNTRY's WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo's second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including "For God Is With Us," "joy.," "TOGETHER" (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly)," and the 11-week Platinum smash, "God Only Knows."

The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. Additionally, "UNSUNG HERO," Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment, was theatrically released via Lionsgate on April 26, 2024 and won the GMA Dove Award for "Feature Film of The Year." Titled from the duo's song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family's immigration from Australia to the United States. For more information about for KING + COUNTRY visit: www.forkingandcountry.com.

