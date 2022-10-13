carobae Releases New Single 'he'll never know'

carobae, the moniker of Nashville writer, artist and producer, Caroline Baker, releases today her latest introspective alt pop single "he'll never know" with b-side modern rock banger "stab my back." The single and b-side are both from carobae's upcoming debut album scared to go to sleep, due out on November 17th via too drunk for a tuesday records / STEM.

"he'll never know" starts off with carobae's acoustic guitar strumming to her aching ethereal vocals speaking to an old lover about past issues that are of no concern now that she's in a better place b/w the soft loud chorus to the very dark "stab my back." "he'll never know" is completely written and produced by carobae herself.

"In the simplest form, "he'll never know" is about freedom from who I'd been in past relationships because now I've found someone who doesn't need me to change who I am or my needs for their own. I wrote and produced this song alone a little over two years ago when I had done a lot of personal growth and realization that I deserved to be with someone who didn't treat me like an afterthought or burden. I've been holding onto this song for a while now, and I'm still with who I wrote it about - he's even playing drums on the record. In the past I've released a good amount of music about one-sided relationships and not feeling like I've been enough, and "he'll never know" coming out now feels like the perfect follow up to those old stories I've told. I think everyone needs to hear that there's love out there that you don't have to bend over backwards for and that you deserve simply by just existing," said carobae.

scared to go to sleep's tracklist is comprised of the indie pop singer-songwriter confessions from the heart, with candid and colorful songs written and produced solely by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).

With this single and prior singles, title track "scared to go to sleep" b/w "if I don't leave the house, "till the day i __"b/w "every time i close my eyes," which was included in Consequence's "Song of the Week" and "dead ends/happy endings," carobae released b-sides that complement the tone and theme of each single.

She premiered the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - influenced "scared to go to sleep" music video with nods to Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman's acclaimed romantic sci-fi drama, along with news of her Fall tour with Charlotte Sands. carobae will perform for the first time in NYC at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn supporting Blake Rose on October 21.

With the release of "scared to go to sleep," carobae launched new merch items, releasing "behind the song" videos on her YouTube showing fans how she produces and writes each song, and giving fans "restless pages" designed as an activity book to be done while one is listening to the new songs. scared to go to sleep is a shift from carobae's relationship/heartbreak songs fans are familiar with, showing them a new kind of heartbreak sound - heartbreak from the world.

carobae first started releasing her own music in 2019 through a handful of EPs starting with songs from 3am, followed by The Longest Year: Part One in 2020 and in 2021 she dropped The Longest Year: Part Two. These early releases earned her raves from NYLON, Ones to Watch and Alternative Press.

Along the way, she's garnered over 40 MILLION streams on Spotify, who featured her on a billboard in downtown Nashville and featured her songs on numerous playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, and more. In addition, Apple Music featured her on their New Music Daily, New In Pop, Mellow Days and Today's Hits: International, Amazon Music included her in their Breakthrough Pop, Brand New Music, Acoustic Chill, Ultra HD New Arrivals and Tidal featured her in their Rising: Pop playlist.

Listen to the new single here: