Yuna Debuts BLANK MARQUEE Video Feat. G-Eazy, ROUGE LP Out 7/12

Malaysian pop artist turned international star Yuna is debuting the new video for the single "Blank Marquee" featuring G-Eazy from her forthcoming album Rouge (out July 12 via Verve Forecast). Watch below and pre-order the album HERE.

"Blank Marquee was inspired by late 80's, early 90's pop music that I grew up listening to in my dad's old car... we wanted to write something kinda sassy, but also a song about standing up for yourself," Yuna says of her inspiration behind the track, co-written by Chloe Angelides.

Check out the video here:

"Yuna is always great to work with," G-Eazy says of the collaboration, "she has such an amazing and delicate voice that kinda bounces along the top of the track.'Blank Marquee' is a vibey track that sounds nostalgic but timeless and futuristic but now."

Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles, where she recorded Rouge. "I'm a Muslim singer-songwriter, but I never saw myself as that," she explains, "That label became more obvious to me as I moved to LA...it was really cool that everyone I met supported the fact that I do my own thing and don't sacrifice my identity for the music." Yuna describes her new album, noting that "the whole album is about how I am with myself: I'm comfortable with my relationship, with my focus on my career. It's the color of becoming this woman I am."

Yuna began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar at age 14. She recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP,Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Yuna's upcoming release Rouge follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko ad DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 onBillboard's Adult R&B Chart.





