You Me At Six Release 'No Future? Yeah Right' ft. Rou Reynolds (Enter Shikari)
English rock band You Me At Six have released their brand new single "No Future? Yeah Right" featuring Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari via Rise Records.
Complete with a soaring, defiant chorus, the track is an anthemic ode to taking a stand for yourself. "'No Future? Yeah Right' is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle," says vocalist Josh Franceschi.
"Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others' insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone's true colours and them being dark. Getting our long-time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound."
"No Future? Yeah Right" follows a near frenzy of excitement reached by fans online after the band confirmed their 8th studio record entitled Truth Decay, which will be out early next year. It is the second offering from the band's forthcoming album, following the release of the huge rock anthem "Deep Cuts" released in July.
You Me At Six will hit the road in North America this fall, supporting Japanese rockers ONE OK ROCK. The tour kicks off September 19 in Austin, TX, and wraps October 20 with a SOLD OUT show in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit
here.
YOU ME AT SIX TOUR DATES
Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Sept. 20 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - SOLD OUT
Sept. 23 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues - SOLD OUT
Sept. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - SOLD OUT
Sept. 25 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - SOLD OUT
Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Sept. 30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct. 01 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues - SOLD OUT
Oct. 02 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda - SOLD OUT
Oct. 04 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel - SOLD OUT
Oct. 05 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Oct. 07 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - SOLD OUT
Oct. 08 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Oct. 09 - Minneapolis, MN. @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
Oct. 11 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 14 - Portland, OR. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre - SOLD OUT
Oct. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT
Oct. 19 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT
Fifteen years and seven albums in, You Me At Six have cemented themselves as masters of their genre, representing pop rock & emo on a global level with two UK #1 albums including 2021's SUCKAPUNCH. With over half a billion streams across platforms, multiple chart-topping singles, and sold-out headlining tours around the globe, You Me At Six have truly proved their mainstream appeal.
You Me At Six is Josh Franceschi (vocals), Matt Barnes (bass), Chris Miller (lead guitar), Max Helyer (rhythm guitar), and Dan Flint (drums).