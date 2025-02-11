Yot Club Shares Double Single 'Falling Off' / 'Circles In My Brain'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yot Club, the indie-pop brainchild of Mississippi-bred Ryan Kaiser, has debuted double single “Falling off” / “Circles in My Brain,” which is available now on all streaming platforms.

Co-produced by high sunn, the hypnotic “Falling off” finds Kaiser struggling with his emotions as he repeats the track’s lo-fi, reverb-drenched verses (“I can’t fall in love”), punctuating his spiraling thoughts with a frenetic chorus (I know you’re feeling insane / I know that you’re falling off), while “Circles in My Brain” weaves its instantly memorable surf-rock riff throughout the track as it crescendos into an explosive chorus.

Kaiser explained of “Falling off,” "Some songs take a bit to write, but some just come together naturally – 'Falling off' was the latter. I knew exactly how I wanted it to go as soon as I heard the guitars High Sunn had recorded. The chorus is pretty upbeat and almost manic — the verses are a sharp contrast which offer a moment to breathe and slow down. The structure of this song emulates how I see my life — I feel guilty for relaxing so I usually have to plan out relaxing the way people plan out work. The verses of the song kind of emulate the forced relaxation and the chorus emulates the manic state I feel when I make music."

The drop comes ahead of Yot Club’s North American co-headline tour with Vundabar, which kicks off March 12th at Eulogy in Asheville and hits Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall on April 12th (full itinerary below). Tickets for all dates are available now. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.yotclubmusic.com.

YOT CLUB 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

All dates co-headline with Vundabar except *

* festival date

MARCH

12 Asheville, NC Eulogy

13 Birmingham, AL Saturn

15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

17 El Paso, TX The Lowbrow Palace

18 Santa Fe, TX Meow Wolf

19 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

21 Pomona, CA The Glass House

22 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

23 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s

25 Bellingham, WA Wild Buffalo House of Music

26-30 Boise, ID Treefort Music Fest*

26 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

29 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

31 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

APRIL

2 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge

3 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

4 Evanston, IL SPACE

5 Evanston, IL SPACE

7 Columbus, OH Skully’s Music Diner

8 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall

10 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

11 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

12 Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theater

About Yot Club:

Since adopting the Yot Club moniker in 2019, Ryan Kaiser has released countless singles (including 2x RIAA certified platinum “YKWIM?”) and EPs, earning him over one billion global streams and praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Hypebeast, Ones To Watch, American Songwriter, and more. The Mississippi-raised artist released his debut album off the record in 2022, followed by a sold-out headlining tour across the United States.

2024’s acclaimed sophomore album Rufus allowed listeners a deeper, more vulnerable look into the inner workings of Yot Club’s thoughts. The 13-track album explored themes of juxtaposition, introspection, and nostalgia through Kaiser’s signature lo-fi sound and relatable storytelling.

Photo Credit: Brooke Marsh

