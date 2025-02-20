Yann Tiersen Shares New Track 'Arne' From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yann Tiersen has shared “Arne”, the third single from his highly anticipated new album, Rathlin from a Distance |The Liquid Hour, out on vinyl, CD and digitally on April 4, 2025 via Mute. An album divided into two distinct, interconnected parts, each with its own unique sonic characteristics, Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Sitting in the middle of The Liquid Hour’s five immersive, electronic explorations, “Arne” sees Tiersen’s expansive and hypnotic soundscape interwoven with QUINQUIS’ ethereal vocals. The new single is named in honor of Norwegian philosopher Arne Næss, the inspirational figure within the environmental movement and founder of the philosophy of Deep Ecology.

Described by Tiersen as “a collection of anthems to revolution”, it was The Liquid Hour that Tiersen was working on when he understood that systems had to be dismantled. Tiersen explains, “it's trying to find the ways to wipe out capitalism and all the dark forces that are destroying the world. I want this to be in the headphones of someone as they take action.”

“Arne” follows the release of “Rathlin from a Distance”, a meditation on identity that highlights Tiersen’s exceptional piano playing, and “Ninnog at Sea”, an electronic anthem blending Tiersen’s seafaring reflections into a dynamic track that pulses with rage, hope, and the call to dismantle and rebuild for a radiant collective future.

Yann Tiersen will perform live at the Barbican in London on April 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Rathlin from a Distance features eight instrumental piano pieces, each named after a location Tiersen visited during his 2023 sailing tour. From the Atlantic’s Fastnet Lighthouse to the Faroe Islands, Shetland, and the tranquil waters of the Caledonian Canal in Scotland, these tracks reflect a journey of self-discovery and self. Tiersen’s piano work creates an almost hypnotic atmosphere, each stop on the journey marking a deeper level of consciousness. The music evokes a sense of space, introspection, and quiet contemplation.

While Rathlin from a Distance is meditative, The Liquid Hour, which Tiersen was working on when he decided things needed to be torn down, is a bold and urgent musical statement, which opens with an epic, sweeping track that channels Tiersen’s desire for social and political change. The inspiration for this section of the album was rooted in Tiersen’s experiences at sea, particularly a moment when he gazed upon the lights of Belfast, alone at the helm of his sailboat in the middle of the night, after nearly two months at sea. This moment of serenity led to deep reflections on the city’s troubled history and its connection to broader political struggles. The expansive sonic palette of The Liquid Hour blends atmospheric ambient music, hypnotic grooves, and striking electronic instrumentation, with the haunting vocals of Émilie Quinquis adding a powerful dimension to the album’s message.

Tiersen’s innovative use of vintage and electronic instruments, including the Ondioline, a rare 1930s electronic instrument loaned to him by Gotye’s Forgotten Futures organization, adds a rich texture to the recordings. He also employed four different drum machines to create tribal rhythms and pulsing beats that push the boundaries of electronic music. The Liquid Hour is an exploration of both personal and collective power, a call to action set against the backdrop of global crises.

Tiersen has long embraced sustainability in his touring practices, opting to travel by sailboat and campervan in order to embrace slow touring and minimise his environmental impact, re-writing the script for what it means to be a touring musician in the modern age. This approach embodies the album’s broader themes of reflection, environmental awareness, and the search for deeper meaning in a world defined by crisis and change. “At sea, you get to see the world as it is,” says Tiersen. “The sea is the ultimate reality. There are no borders, and you can go everywhere. It really hits home the bulls of borders.”

The Liquid Hour culminates with a powerful closing track named after Dolores Ibárruri, the Spanish anti-fascist, known for her legendary "¡No Pasarán!" speech, a defiant call for action against capitalism, post-colonialism, and the ongoing ecocide. As Tiersen puts it, “It’s not about anger. It’s about finding a way to change.”

Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour is an album that spans the full spectrum of human emotion, from introspective reflection to powerful calls for change. With a unique blend of acoustic and electronic elements, it marks a bold new chapter in Yann Tiersen’s musical evolution.

Photo credit: Aurélie Scouarnec

