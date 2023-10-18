YOSHIKI's Royal Albert Hall Show With St Vincent & Ellie Goulding Now Streaming

The stream is available to experience this historic event.

Oct. 18, 2023

YOSHIKI's Royal Albert Hall Show With St Vincent & Ellie Goulding Now Streaming

YOSHIKI, famed composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, delivered an epic performance at Royal Albert Hall on October 13th. Stream the performance here.

After overwhelming responses by audiences at Tokyo Garden Theater and Royal Albert Hall (London), Yoshiki Classical World Tour with Orchestra 2023 performances will be held at Dolby Theater (L.A.) on October 20, and Carnegie Hall (New York) on October 28. This tour is the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Last month, YOSHIKI became the first Japanese artist to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927. 

The international superstar was joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and GRAMMY award winning artists Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent.   

Goulding joined YOSHIKI to perform his orchestral arrangement of her hit song “Love Me Like You Do". On stage, Ellie explained that “this song resonated with people, and when I perform it live it always feels like it brings people together.” In celebrating her collaboration with YOSHIKI, she said “I would love to do a whole show with you.”

St. Vincent delivered an emotional performance of her seminal song “New York”, also with orchestral arrangement by YOSHIKI. The concert reunited the superstars after they were featured in the documentary YOSHIKI: Under the Sky. On stage, St.Vincent said of YOSHIKI, “I was really surprised that just one person could have so many talents. He was unbelievable. He is a wonderful artist and composer."

YOSHIKI also performed his historic concerto “Anniversary”, originally composed for the 10th anniversary of the Japanese Emperor’s enthronement. Another highlight was the moving ballet performance.

YOSHIKI also performed a unique and physically-demanding drum solo that shocked the audience, leaving them on the edge of their seats as YOSHIKI then dramatically switched from drums to piano. He closed the concert with his signature song “Endless Rain”, during which the entire audience tearfully sang along.

Due to high demand, YOSHIKI’s performance at Royal Albert Hall was live-streamed globally by premiere platforms On Air and WOWOW. The stream is available to experience this historic event.



