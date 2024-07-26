YOASOBI Share New Song 'Butai ni Tatte'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of previous song “UNDEAD,” global J-pop superstars YOASOBI return with “Butai ni Tatte”—acting as the NHK Sports Theme 2024 in Japan.

“UNDEAD” marked the duo’s first taste of new music of the year, also acting as a theme for a new animation series from Monogatari, Off & Monster Season.

YOASOBI are gearing up for their much-anticipated landmark performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on August 6, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 8. They’ll also take the stage at Chicago’s beloved Lollapalooza music festival. Earlier this year, they made their successful Coachella debut and played to sold-out crowds in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The duo also recently released their third English language EP E-SIDE 3 which includes eight newly recorded songs; listen/share HERE.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career.

YOASOBI LIVE

August 1-4—Chicago, IL— Lollapalooza

August 6— New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

August 8—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Photo credit: Kato Shumpei

Comments