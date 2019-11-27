X to Release New Music on Black Friday

Black Friday just got a whole lot better! X will be releasing newly recorded music - a 7" featuring "Delta 88 Nightmare" and "Cyrano de Berger's Back" will be released on November 29, 2019 via Fat Possum.



A video for "Delta 88 Nightmare," directed by Henry Mortensen, premiered recently on Rolling Stone.



X are currently playing up and down the West Coast as part of X-Mas '19, their annual holiday tour, with stops in San Juan Capistrano, San Diego, Sacramento, Sonoma, San Francisco, Seattle and finishing up on December 19 & 20 for their hometown Los Angeles finale shows. Los Straitjackets open on all dates.



Earlier this year, the original foursome - Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake went into the studio together to record fresh material for the first time since 1985's "Ain't Love Grand." Five songs were recorded over the course of two days with producer Rob Schnapf.The first of these new songs is the recorded version of an older X song, "Delta 88 Nightmare," which previously was only included as a bonus track on the 2001 reissue of "Los Angeles" in demo form - never as a fully recorded and mixed track. The song is available today as a 7" with the flip side being the newly recorded "Cyrano de Berger's Back," one of the earliest songs John wrote for the band that became X.



Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. The band continues to tour with the original line-up.

X-Mas '19 Holiday Tour



November 29 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

November 30 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

December 1 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

December 2 - The Casbah, San Diego, CA

December 5 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

December 7 - Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma, CA *

December 9 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 10 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 11 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 15 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA **

December 16 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA **

December 19 - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

December 20 - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA



* with The Trouble with Monkeys opening

**with Skating Polly opening





