Winnetka Bowling League Share New Single 'Sha La La'

With a catalog that spans numerous singles and EPs that exemplify their ability to craft energetic and emotional power-pop songs, Winnetka Bowling League are kicking off 2024 with the release of a new single “Sha La La” via Local Weather/ MDDN Records.

The track, a wistful but peppy song that is anchored by a glimmering chorus and yearning lyrics, marks their first new music since the release “Breakfast For Dinner” in late 2023, which made its debut as the end credits theme song from Adam Sandler's hit film You are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah.

Winnetka Bowling League frontman Matthew Koma shares, “‘Sha La La' is a song about getting older, romanticizing the past and forgetting all the imperfections that accompanied the highlights. It's really easy for me to look back and wish I could relive certain moments because time and distance has sorta allowed them to be polished and refined. It's funny how you can create this false memory of how things were, almost only for the purpose of making you feel terrible about the here and now.” Listen/share “Sha La La” here and watch the video, directed by long-time collaborator Zack Sekuler here:

Winnetka Bowling League is the Los Angeles trio of singer and guitarist Matthew Koma, his brother Kris Mazzarisi on drums, and keyboardist Sam Beresford. The band will be playing “Sha La La” and other fan favorites at two shows this Spring as the support for Waterparks. On April 4 they will play at The Fillmore in San Francisco's and on April 6 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium. Tickets are on-sale now and available here.

The origins of Winnetka Bowling League started with an existential crisis. While Koma's childhood was spent listening to Elvis Costello and Squeeze and growing up in the East Coast hardcore and punk scenes, most of his adult life found him writing songs for electronic musicians and pop stars.

Drawn to the rock music of his youth, in 2018 he started Winnetka Bowling League giving him the freedom to explore what he truly loved about music. The band's 2018 self-titled debut EP kickstarted a prolific streak of singles and EPs through 2023 that included the viral songs “On the 5,” “CVS,” and “Slow Dances.” On each release Winnetka Bowling League display a penchant for masterful melody-making, sardonic lyrical specificity, and a profound sense of rock'n'roll timelessness.

WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE TOUR DATES

4/4 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA *

4/6 - The Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA *

* = support for Waterparks

Photo by Diego Andrade