White Tail Falls Announces UK Headline Tour

Following the release of his debut single, 'Give It Up, Son', mysterious London-based artist White Tail Falls has announced a headline tour for March and April 2020.



Starting on March 19th in Newcastle, the tour will include eight dates throughout the country, including shows in Glasgow, Leeds, London, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham.



The announcement follows the release of 'Give It Up, Son', the first offering of music from White Tail Falls. Opening to a blend of resonant acoustic guitar and pensive strings, the track builds through climactic verses before opening into a pleading chorus. Underpinned by a meticulous drum machine beat and accompanied by beautiful violin melodies and subtle synths, the track addresses the viewpoint of observers who seek to save someone from the consequences of their actions.



Last month also saw the release of the video for the track, the last - but the first to be released - in a series of three videos that will explore the darker implications of our desire for comfort, with the remaining two to be released with forthcoming singles. Visualising the track's evocative subject matter in a montage of surreal and disturbing imagery, the video sees a descent into an otherworldly realm of monstrous creatures that tempt and overcome, creating a warped and powerful visual allegory of addiction.



Drawing upon influences from the worlds of folk, mellow pop and alternative music, White Tail Falls specialise in intoxicatingly beautiful soundscapes and equally self-reflective and observant lyricism. Reminiscent of kindred spirits such as Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver, Nick Drake, Kevin Morby and the inventive musicality of Yo La Tengo, the result is a euphoric and immersive sonic palette touching upon a myriad of influences.

TOUR DATES

19/03 - Newcastle, Head Of Steam (tickets here)

20/03 - Glasgow, The Poetry Club (tickets here)

21/03 - Leeds, Royal Park Cellars (tickets here)

26/03 - London, St Pancras Old Church (tickets here)

27/03 - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin (tickets here)

01/04 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (tickets here)

02/04 - Manchester, Night People (tickets here)

03/04 - Nottingham, The Bodega (tickets here)





