'Weird Al' Yankovic Sets Massive 2026 'BIGGER & WEIRDER' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following his 2025 tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will return to the road in 2026 with the next chapter of his BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour. During its 2025 run, Yankovic played a string of 75 shows across 67 cities and sold out iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

In 2026, he will hit 90 cities across North America with a show featuring his celebrated hits, deep-cut fan favorites, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band.

“We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet,” explained Al, “so we’re just going to keep on touring until they are!"

The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour kicks off on May 26, 2026, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, and runs across North America through October 17. Tickets and full routing are available here, and the public onsale begins Friday, November 21 at 10am local time.

Earlier this year, Yankovic also revealed that he is working on a Weird Al jukebox musical. This follows Yankovic's Broadway debut in a guest appearance as one of the producers in Gutenberg! The Musical!

BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour Dates

May 26 Hollywood (Miami), FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino May 27 Estero (Ft. Myers), FL Hertz Arena May 29 Orlando, FL Kia Center May 30 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 31 Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre June 2 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium June 3 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena June 5 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum June 6 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum June 7 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena June 9 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum June 10 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena June 12 Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO Ozarks Amphitheater June 13 TBA June 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center June 16 Evansville, IN Ford Center June 17 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena June 19 Riverside (Kansas City), MO Morton Amphitheater June 20 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena June 21 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena June 23 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre June 24 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena June 26 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena June 27 Chicago, IL United Center June 28 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena June 30 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center July 1 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse July 3 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater July 4 Windsor (Detroit), ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor July 5 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino July 7 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center July 8 Erie, PA Erie Insurance Arena July 10 Syracuse, NY The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview July 11 Elmont, NY UBS Arena July 12 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center July 14 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center July 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena July 17 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center July 18 Boston, MA TD Garden July 19 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater July 21 Lenox, MA Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed* July 22 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion July 24 Essex Junction (Burlington), VT Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo July 25 TBA July 26 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre July 28 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater July 29 Harrington, DE Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair July 31 Hershey, PA GIANT Center August 1 Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA The Pavilion at Star Lake August 2 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion August 4 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest August 5 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair Concert Series* August 6 Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN Ruoff Music Center August 28 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series August 29 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center August 30 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre Sept 1 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Sept 2 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Sept 3 TBA Sept 5 Puyallup (Seattle), WA Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair* Sept 6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Sept 7 Salem (Portland), OR Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair* Sept 9 Central Point (Medford), OR Bi-Mart Amphitheater Sept 11 Lincoln (Sacramento), CA The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort Sept 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Sept 13 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena Sept 15 Paso Robles, CA Viña Robles Amphitheatre Sept 16 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park Sept 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Sept 19 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sept 20 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena Sept 22 Austin, TX Moody Center Sept 23 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center Arena Sept 25 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Sept 26 Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS Landers Center Sept 27 Knoxville, TN Food City Center Sept 29 Auburn, AL The Gogue Center* Sept 30 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Oct 2 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater Oct 3 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Oct 4 Brandon (Jackson), MS Brandon Amphitheater Oct 6 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium Oct 7 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center Oct 8 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena Oct 10 Toledo, OH Huntington Center Oct 11 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center Oct 13 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena Oct 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Oct 16 Green Bay, WI Resch Center Oct 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

* - Onsale TBD

About "Weird Al" Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more.

His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson).

His last album, Mandatory Fun, is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director, and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic).

Yankovic’s live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Kia Forum, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.

Photo Credit: Robyn Von Swank