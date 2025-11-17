'Weird Al' Yankovic Sets Massive 2026 'BIGGER & WEIRDER' Tour

During its 2025 run, Yankovic played a string of 75 shows across 67 cities and sold out iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden.
Following his 2025 tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will return to the road in 2026 with the next chapter of his BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour. During its 2025 run, Yankovic played a string of 75 shows across 67 cities and sold out iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
In 2026, he will hit 90 cities across North America with a show featuring his celebrated hits, deep-cut fan favorites, a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band.
“We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet,” explained Al, “so we’re just going to keep on touring until they are!"
The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour kicks off on May 26, 2026, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, and runs across North America through October 17. Tickets and full routing are available here, and the public onsale begins Friday, November 21 at 10am local time.
Earlier this year, Yankovic also revealed that he is working on a Weird Al jukebox musical. This follows Yankovic's Broadway debut in a guest appearance as one of the producers in Gutenberg! The Musical!
|May 26
|Hollywood (Miami), FL
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino
|May 27
|Estero (Ft. Myers), FL
|Hertz Arena
|May 29
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|May 30
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|May 31
|Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|June 2
|Augusta, GA
|Bell Auditorium
|June 3
|Savannah, GA
|Enmarket Arena
|June 5
|Greensboro, NC
|First Horizon Coliseum
|June 6
|Charleston, WV
|Charleston Coliseum
|June 7
|Norfolk, VA
|Chartway Arena
|June 9
|Charleston, SC
|North Charleston Coliseum
|June 10
|Pikeville, KY
|Appalachian Wireless Arena
|June 12
|Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO
|Ozarks Amphitheater
|June 13
|TBA
|June 14
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|June 16
|Evansville, IN
|Ford Center
|June 17
|Springfield, MO
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|June 19
|Riverside (Kansas City), MO
|Morton Amphitheater
|June 20
|Little Rock, AR
|Simmons Bank Arena
|June 21
|Wichita, KS
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|June 23
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|June 24
|Rapid City, SD
|Summit Arena
|June 26
|Duluth, MN
|AMSOIL Arena
|June 27
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|June 28
|Omaha, NE
|Baxter Arena
|June 30
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|July 1
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Alliant Energy PowerHouse
|July 3
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Acrisure Amphitheater
|July 4
|Windsor (Detroit), ON
|The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
|July 5
|Niagara Falls, ON
|OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
|July 7
|Saginaw, MI
|Dow Event Center
|July 8
|Erie, PA
|Erie Insurance Arena
|July 10
|Syracuse, NY
|The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
|July 11
|Elmont, NY
|UBS Arena
|July 12
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|July 14
|Providence, RI
|Providence Performing Arts Center
|July 15
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|July 17
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Borgata Event Center
|July 18
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|July 19
|Bangor, ME
|Maine Savings Amphitheater
|July 21
|Lenox, MA
|Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed*
|July 22
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|July 24
|Essex Junction (Burlington), VT
|Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
|July 25
|TBA
|July 26
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|July 28
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
|July 29
|Harrington, DE
|Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair
|July 31
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|August 1
|Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|August 2
|Columbia, MD
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|August 4
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest
|August 5
|Columbus, OH
|Ohio State Fair Concert Series*
|August 6
|Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|August 28
|St. Paul, MN
|Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series
|August 29
|Grand Forks, ND
|Alerus Center
|August 30
|Winnipeg, MB
|Canada Life Centre
|Sept 1
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Sept 2
|Kelowna, BC
|Prospera Place
|Sept 3
|TBA
|Sept 5
|Puyallup (Seattle), WA
|Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair*
|Sept 6
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|Sept 7
|Salem (Portland), OR
|Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair*
|Sept 9
|Central Point (Medford), OR
|Bi-Mart Amphitheater
|Sept 11
|Lincoln (Sacramento), CA
|The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|Sept 12
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Sept 13
|Palm Desert, CA
|Acrisure Arena
|Sept 15
|Paso Robles, CA
|Viña Robles Amphitheatre
|Sept 16
|San Diego, CA
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
|Sept 18
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Sept 19
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sept 20
|Tucson, AZ
|Tucson Arena
|Sept 22
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Sept 23
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
|Sept 25
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|Sept 26
|Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS
|Landers Center
|Sept 27
|Knoxville, TN
|Food City Center
|Sept 29
|Auburn, AL
|The Gogue Center*
|Sept 30
|Tallahassee, FL
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|Oct 2
|Birmingham, AL
|Coca-Cola Amphitheater
|Oct 3
|Orange Beach, AL
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Oct 4
|Brandon (Jackson), MS
|Brandon Amphitheater
|Oct 6
|Chattanooga, TN
|Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
|Oct 7
|Salem, VA
|Salem Civic Center
|Oct 8
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|Oct 10
|Toledo, OH
|Huntington Center
|Oct 11
|University Park, PA
|Bryce Jordan Center
|Oct 13
|Peoria, IL
|Peoria Civic Center Arena
|Oct 15
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|Oct 16
|Green Bay, WI
|Resch Center
|Oct 17
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
* - Onsale TBD
"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more.
His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson).
His last album, Mandatory Fun, is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director, and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic).
Yankovic’s live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Kia Forum, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.
Photo Credit: Robyn Von Swank
Videos