Watch: Jade LeMac Debuts Live Session Video for New Single 'Meet You In Hell'
The live session video release comes alongside Jade's announcement of her debut EP, Constellations, which is set for a February 10 release.
Today, 18-year-old Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jade LeMac has released a live session video for her brand new single, "Meet You In Hell." The live session video release comes alongside Jade's announcement of her debut EP, Constellations, which is set for a February 10 release. Pre-save the Constellations EP here.
Watch the live session video now below!
The live session strips back the bombastic original song, revealing the raw power beyond Jade LeMac's haunting vocal. Speaking on the live session, Jade notes, "We had such a great time recording this live session, I think the one-take video is visually so compelling and I really hope people enjoy this version as much as I do."
Released October 28, "Meet You In Hell" is Jade's first official release since her recent signing with Arista Records. The song has garnered critical love from outlets like Just Jared, Pride.com, and Raydar Magazine as well as Spotify support on playlists such as Pop Sauce and Young & Free. Watch the song's spellbinding official video here.
With over 30 million streams and counting, today's new single is the latest addition to Jade's growing collection of emotive pop tracks that boldly traverse themes of vulnerable introspection and personal empowerment. Championed by GLAAD as one of their "20 under 20" LGBTQ Changemakers of 2022, which Teen Vogue spotlighted as well, Jade LeMac is on a fast rise among the top new artists to watch.
About Jade LeMac
Jade LeMac naturally exists outside of any boxes, and it's instantly apparent in her music. She takes pride in her half-Asian heritage and connection to the 2SLBGTQ+ community, both of which have largely influenced her ability to bend and break barriers between genres. The 18-year-old Vancouver-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pens introspectively emotional soundtracks for even your saddest nights, but shows up with anthems for "when you want to have a 'bad bitch time' or get pumped up." Growing up in a tightknit, multicultural family on Canada's Vancouver Island, she regularly sang karaoke unusually well with her cousins, falling in love with music at a young age. By middle school, she was writing songs of her own. Between endless practicing, she lent her voice to various dance singles for tastemaker electronic label Monstercat and started to attract a following on Instagram. Throughout 2020, Jade built her audience on TikTok, now exceeding 1.2 million followers. During 2021, she unveiled the shimmering and starry-eyed single "Constellations." This unorthodox outlier love song likened "the freckles on people's bodies to constellations." The independent release shined with over 20 million cumulative streams. She carried this momentum through with "Let Me" and into 2022 with "Same Place". Her latest release "Aimed to Kill'' followed on its heels with over 6M streams to date, and GLAAD championed her among "10 LGBTQ Women in Music to Listen to this Pride Month." Along the way, she inked a deal with Arista Records, where Jade's vision comes into focus on her debut EP.
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
Middle Tennessee-based Instruments For Education (IFE) will host its 2nd annual holiday fundraiser and instrument drive raising money and collecting musical instrument donations for Nashville-area students, teachers, and school classrooms.
Taydem Shoesmith To Release Debut Single 'Are You Clapping?' On New Year's Eve
November 29, 2022
Having multiple IMDB acting and composing credits to her name, Taydem is now diving into the pop music market with her debut single, 'Are You Clapping?' The electro-pop/dance anthem, written by Shoesmith, comes from a very personal place; one she hopes will connect with listeners.
Austin's Superfónicos to Release New Single 'Primera Luz' in December
November 29, 2022
Superfónicos will release their latest single 'Primera Luz,' on Friday, December 2, 2022. It's their first release of 2022 and part of their highly anticipated full length.
Eric Hoffman and Ken Hatfield to Release Vocal and Guitar Duet Album STIRRINGS STILL
November 29, 2022
ARTHUR CIRCLE MUSIC will present Stirrings Still, an intimate set of duets for voice and guitar, scheduled for release January 24, 2023 on CD, digital download, and streaming, with a vinyl edition to follow in June 2023.
City Winery Boston Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Diverse Attractions In Coming Months
November 28, 2022
City Winery Boston, celebrating its 5th anniversary, announced a series of new shows over the next several months that showcase the diverse entertainment offerings at one of the city's premiere venues.