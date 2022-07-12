Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Warmduscher Share Yard Act Remix Of 'Greasin' Up Jesus'

The group will share their new EP on September 2.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Hot on the heels of their recent storming of Later...with Jools Holland, South London scoundrels Warmduscher have announced details of a 4-track remix of EP featuring tracks taken from their recently released much-acclaimed fourth album, At The Hotspot.

The EP features remixes from Yard Act, Joe Goddard, Red Axes and Glok and is due for release on September 2nd, 2022 via Bella Union. In addition to this announcement they have shared a remix of track "Greasin' Up Jesus" by Leeds post punks Yard Act.

Talking about the EP, Warmduscher head-honcho Clams said: "There's nothing better for the soul than taking whats yours, giving it to your friends and letting them chew it up and spit it back out in your face. Something different, something weirder, something better, bolder, or even more beautiful! Ladies and gentleman we've got friends in high places, and these friends have chewed us up perfectly. We hope you enjoy more of the same, only much more different, Warmduscher the remixes!!"

Yard Act added; "We've been long-time fans of that freakshow called Warmduscher. They're disgusting, funny, sexy and cool. When we found out they felt the same things about us, it could only make total sense to stick our fingers in each other's noises. 'Greasin' Up Jesus' is a perfect come down album ender to a rollercoaster party record, but behind those louche elevator synths and chintzy shuffling drums, we could hear that there was still a party going on underneath, and so we tried our best to dig it up and let it out with our remix. We had so much fun doing this. Long live Warmduscher."

Additionally, after a sold-out run of UK headline shows this spring and their recent assault on Glastonbury where they played on both the Park and Truth stages, this summer sees them play further festivals across Europe before returning to the UK for another headline tour in November.

Listen to the new remix here:

LIVE DATES

7/15/2022 - Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival - STIRLING

7/16/2022- The Beat Harder - CLITHEROE

7/17/2022 - Dour Festival - DOUR, BE.

7/22/2022 - Bicnic Festival - BICNIC, FR.

7/24/2022 - Bluedot Festival - MACCLESFIELD

7/27/2022 - Llangollen Fringe Festival - LLANGOLLEN

8/31/2022 - Stylus - LEEDS

9/1/2022 - Newcastle University - NEWCASTLE

9/3/2022 - Manchester Psych Fest - MANCHESTER

9/24/2022 - Float Along - SHEFFIELD

11/1/2022 - The Mill - BIRMINGHAM

11/2/2022 - Roadmender - NORTHAMPTON

11/3/2022- Rock City - NOTTINGHAM

11/5/2022 - The 1865 - SOUTHAMPTON

11/8/2022 - Sub89 - READING

11/10/2022- Waterfront - NORWICH

11/11/2022- Electric Brixton - LONDON

Tickets for the November headline shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday July 13th and are available here.

