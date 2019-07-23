Warden Drops MASSIVE Single on New Noise

LA-based Warden makes his New Noise debut via "Massive," a driving 4/4 club single packed with frenetic rave sirens and a dirty lead synth.

"Massive" follows Warden's recent single "Grief" and last year's critically-acclaimed Emerge EP. Citing influences as wide as drum & bass, hip-hop, house and techno, Warden brings a unique spectrum of sound to each of his releases. Since developing his skills at the esteemed ICON Collective music school in 2013, Warden has released music through Fool's Gold, Buygore, and several other labels. On the live front, he's supported A-list DJs such as Steve Aoki, Adventure Club, Deorro and Marshmello. Presenting a fresh, dynamic approach to dance music, Warden is the next the producer to keep an eye on.

New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.