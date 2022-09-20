WILLOW Announces New Album Release Date

WILLOW has announced a new release date for her anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM out October 7th, and unveiled the album's track list. Pre-save the new album here.

WILLOW is also set to play Saturday Night Live on October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson.

WILLOW recently released "curious/furious," the latest single from the album, which The FADER praised saying "Smith's impressively elastic vocal cords explode into a controlled stream over crunchy, pummeling guitar."

Catch her at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live on September 26th where she'll discuss the forthcoming album and play a short set.

COPINGMECHANISM Track List

1. maybe it's my fault

2. Falling Endlessly

3. curious/furious

4. WHY?

5. [title track]

6. Split

7. hover like a GODDESS

8. ur a stranger

9. Perfectly Not Close To Me (feat. Yves Tumor)

10. No Control

11. BATs!