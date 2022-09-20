WILLOW Announces New Album Release Date
The new album will be released on October 7.
WILLOW has announced a new release date for her anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM out October 7th, and unveiled the album's track list. Pre-save the new album here.
WILLOW is also set to play Saturday Night Live on October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson.
WILLOW recently released "curious/furious," the latest single from the album, which The FADER praised saying "Smith's impressively elastic vocal cords explode into a controlled stream over crunchy, pummeling guitar."
Catch her at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live on September 26th where she'll discuss the forthcoming album and play a short set.
COPINGMECHANISM Track List
1. maybe it's my fault
2. Falling Endlessly
3. curious/furious
4. WHY?
5. [title track]
6. Split
7. hover like a GODDESS
8. ur a stranger
9. Perfectly Not Close To Me (feat. Yves Tumor)
10. No Control
11. BATs!