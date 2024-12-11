WHILE SHE SLEEPS to Embark on North American Tour in April 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WHILE SHE SLEEPS have announced a new North American Tour to support their most recent Spinefarm release, 'Self Hell.'

The tour is supported by Bury Tomorrow with openers Vended. Dates kick off in Cleveland, OH on April 2nd at The Roxy and close out on the 30th in Charlotte, NC at The Underground. A full list of dates is below. Presales begin Thursday, December 12th at 10 AM local time; general sales start Friday, December 13th at 10 AM local time.

The band shared this about the upcoming trek: "We're excited to be coming back to the USA and bringing a bunch of friends with us. We've been touring with Bury Tomorrow since 2010, so it's going to be special being on the other side of the world together. After sadly having our last USA headline run cut short on the West Coast by the dreaded 2020 Covid outbreak, we are picking up where we left off and are back with more energy than ever, well-oiled after a world tour celebrating the release of 'Self Hell.' It will be amazing to bring this lineup to places we've never headlined before & after so many tours in the US supporting other bands, finally be able to play a more expansive set of the songs from the past 18 years. We can't wait to be back."

Tour Dates

April 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

April 3 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 5 - Montréal, QC @ Olympia

April 6 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

April 7 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 9 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

April 10 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

April11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

April 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre - The Lyric

April 13 - Lawrence, MO - The Granada

April 15 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental

April 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

April 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

April 21 - Tucson, AZ @ Encore

April 23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

April 24 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

April 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

April 26 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

April 28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

April 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Even in a career of bold, empowering moves ‘SELF HELL’ casts the band’s net even wider, taking in symphonic music, hardcore, synth-rock, and metal alike. Yet, through all those styles, it never loses sight of the band’s ability to make confident, stadium-prepared anthems. It also continues the band's DIY ethos with sessions at their own Six Audio in Sheffield as well as Metropolis Studios in London and Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, with production from Sean Long and long-term collaborator Carl Bown.

