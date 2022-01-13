W.A.S.P. Announce 40th Anniversary World Tour U.S. Dates
June 6, 2022 marks the band's 40th anniversary.
June 6th 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the band that has rocked and shocked, thrashed, trashed and blasted its way into shock and roll history. Your band, the world's band... my band W.A.S.P.
To celebrate, the band will embark on their first U.S tour in a decade and take fans back through 40 years of madness. Coming along for the trek are L.A.'s ARMORED SAINT, who are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary. And as a special treat, MICHAEL SCHENKER will appear on the Texas and Tulsa shows.
Blackie Lawless commenting on the U.S. tour, "For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022... we return. 10 years I'd want, 10 years I've cussed, 10 years I'd lust to return.... To my home land... and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless."
Joined by bassist Mike Duda, and Doug Blair whose time in the band is 26 and 18 years, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, they will take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live
"So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour... Back in the U.S.... Back to the Beginning. I'm gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody.
W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour... Back in the US.... Back to the Beginning." -- Blackie Lawless
Few Bands in the history of Rock N' Roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this Band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the Band's unique style of Shock and Rock caused Religious organizations, Local City Councils, Parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.
The band's founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.
Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.
Tour Dates
29 Oct - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
30 Oct- Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
31 Oct - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
02 Nov - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
03 Nov - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavillion w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
04 Nov - San Antonio, TX - Eaton Arena w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
05 Nov - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
06 Nov - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater w/ MICHEAL SCHENKER, ARMORED SAINT
09 Nov - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
10 Nov - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
11 Nov - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
12 Nov - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
13 Nov - Pittsburgh, PA - Palace Theater
16 Nov - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
17 Nov - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
18 Nov - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
19 Nov - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
20 Nov - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
23 Nov - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
25 Nov - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
26 Nov - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
29 Nov - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
30 Nov - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
02 Dec - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
03 Dec - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
05 Dec - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
07 Dec - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theater
09 Dec - San Francisco, CA - The Regency
Watch the tour announcement here: