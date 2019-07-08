Vince Gill Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center This October

Outback Concerts and University of Illinois Springfield proudly announce: A Very Special Evening with VINCE GILL on Sunday, October 20 at 7:30 PM at Sangamon Auditorium.



Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12th at 10 am.



Tickets available online at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160

for $129.50, $89.50, $69.50 and $39.50.



Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, July 10th and our Email Club on Thursday, July 11th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.



After working in the industry for more than 40 years and selling over 26 million albums, Gill is one of the most successful musicians and guitarists of his time. Gill recently released the record Down To My Last Bad Habit, of which he wrote/co-wrote, co-produced and is a featured musician on all 12 songs. In addition to his solo shows, in 2017, Gill was invited to join the Eagles for a number of festival shows and continued to join them onstage throughout 2018.



Gill achieved his big breakthrough with "When I Call Your Name," which won the Country Music Association's Single of the Year award. Since then, he has won 17 more CMA honors, including Song of the Year four times - making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. Since 1990, Gill has received 21 Grammy(r) Award and has sold more than 26 million albums. The Academy of Country Music has handed Gill 8 awards, including their prestigious "The Home Depot Humanitarian Award" and the "Career Achievement Award." Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In August 2012, Gill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a member of the six-time Grammy-winning band The Time Jumpers; Rounder Records released the band's second studio album, Kid Sister, in 2016.



Gill's high, pure tenor voice and unerring sense of harmony have caused dozens of artists-from Reba McEntire to Dolly Parton to Barbra Streisand-to embrace him as a duet partner. He is both a world-class guitar picker and a wide-ranging songwriter whose compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. Gill has produced albums for LeAnn Rimes, Amy Grant as well as Ashley Monroe and has made guest appearances on over 500+ albums including Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, George Jones and more.



After working more than 40 years as a professional musician, Gill has established himself as one of the most successful guitarists of his generation. Combining a deep knowledge of Americana, bluegrass, and classic country with the fire of '60s rock, Gill has earned a place next to his musical heroes.



In addition to his passion for music, Gill donates a great deal of his time supporting numerous charitable organizations. He is one of country music's most active and effective humanitarians. A sports enthusiast, he is an avid golfer; in 1993 he helped create the annual Vince Gill Pro-Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament ("The Vinny") which has raised in excess of six million dollars to help support junior golf programs throughout Tennessee.



For more information about Vince Gill, please visit vincegill.com





