Top Jazz Musicians to Lead June Summer Camp at The Nash

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nash has announced that enrollment is now open for the Nash Jazz Summer Camp at Arizona School for the Arts, a weeklong immersive jazz program for student musicians taking place June 14 to 20 on the ASA campus in downtown Phoenix.

Open to instrumentalists and vocalists ages 12 and up, the camp offers an intensive, hands-on jazz experience led by a nationally respected faculty of professional performers and educators. Full details, tuition information, and registration materials are available at thenash.org/2026-summer-camp

Hosted by The Nash, Phoenix's home for live jazz, the camp is led by legendary drummer Lewis Nash and features an accomplished roster of jazz artists including Rodney Whitaker, Camille Thurman, Pat Bianchi, Typhanie Monique, Corcoran Holt, Rachel Eckroth, Clark Gibson, Ashlin Parker, Mike Kocour, Jeff Libman, and Deborah Weisz.

Campers participate in full-day jazz intensive studies, including theory classes, combo rehearsals, improvisation workshops, and masterclasses with faculty. Each day concludes with a live faculty concert exclusively for students, allowing campers to connect classroom learning with professional performance practice.

The week culminates with two concerts at The Nash, giving students the opportunity to perform on a professional jazz club stage. A faculty concert takes place on Friday, June 19 at 7:00 PM, followed by a student showcase on Saturday, June 20 at 1:00 PM.

Camp Schedule Highlights

Auditions for placement only will be held on Sunday, June 14, followed by daily instruction from Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19. The final student performances take place Saturday afternoon.

Scholarships Available

A limited number of partial and full scholarships are available for students under 18 or currently enrolled in high school or college. Scholarship consideration requires a written statement, with additional performance materials requested for full scholarships. All scholarship materials must be submitted prior to registration. Application details are available by contacting Director of Education Clark Gibson at clark.gibson@thenash.org.

Lunch options will be available on campus via a food truck, with water and snacks provided. Student safety is a top priority, with structured check-in procedures and full supervision for minors throughout each camp day.

For more information, registration details, or scholarship guidelines, visit thenash.org.