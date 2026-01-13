Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty to Embark on Solo Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing, Ghost of Vroom) will return to the road for a nationwide solo tour this spring. Accompanied by Andrew “Scrap” Livingston (Ghost of Vroom), each special performance will showcase songs from Doughty’s extensive catalog, including solo releases, Ghost of Vroom, and the recently reunited Soul Coughing.

Presale tickets are available tomorrow Wednesday, January 14th at 10 AM local time with the code “DOUGHTY2026”. All tickets are on sale this Friday, January 16th.

Doughty’s solo run follows Soul Coughing’s reunion tours, in which the four original members of the band – Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Yuval Gabay (drums), and Sebastian Steinberg (bass) – once again performed songs from across their catalog, spanning 1994’s debut, Ruby Vroom, 1996’s Irresistible Bliss, and 1998’s third and final studio album, El Oso.

The release of their first-ever official live album, LIVE 2024, available now at all DSPs and streaming services and on Double LP vinyl exclusively via here.

Tour Dates

MARCH

24 - St. Louis, MO - City Winery

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

28 - Chicago, IL - Garcia’s

30 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

31 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

APRIL

2 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box

3 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

4 - Montgomery, NY - City Winery

6 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

7 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center

9 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10 - Phoenixville, PA - Colonial Theatre

11 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

12 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

MAY

5 - Austin, TX - 3TEN

6 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

8 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium

10 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

12 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

13 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

16 - Denver, CO - Holiday Theater

Photo Credit: Clay Patrick McBride