311 Sets 'The Road to 311 Day' Shows Ahead of Las Vegas Concert

Rock band 311 has announced The Road to 311 Day, a series of shows taking place in Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura this March as the band makes its way to Las Vegas for its annual 311 Day celebration.

The shows will feature special guests Tunnel Vision, with pre-sale tickets available now. General on-sale starts this Friday at 10am PT. For more information, visit here. Additionally, special VIP packages will be available for fans, with benefits that could include a meet & greet and individual photo with the entire band, early entry to the GA floor for the best views of the stage, a VIP-exclusive 311 poster, a VIP-exclusive 311 merchandise item, and other onsite benefits.

Fans can also access VIP travel packages curated through Superfan, which include premium hotel accommodations, limited merch, and guaranteed entry to all official pre-parties and activations.

This year marks the 26th annual 311 Day, with cruises alternating in off years and 12 curations in Las Vegas. For the first time ever, the celebration will expand beyond the stage into a citywide experience across Las Vegas, complete with unique activations, fan exhibits, and special partnerships designed to celebrate three decades of the band’s community and culture.

Highlights include:

Special Performances: 311 will headline two nights of completely different live sets (March 7-8) with no repeated songs and a special one time only collaboration performance with the Blue Man Group for select songs.

311 Museum: A pop up retrospective experience featuring artifacts, artwork, stage gear, and past poster creative from across the band’s history.

Side Stage Package: Fans can experience up to three songs from the side of the stage as part of a limited number of VIP upgrades.

Upcoming Tour Dates

1/23 – La Crosse, WI @ Riverfront Revolt

3/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

3/3 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center

3/4 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

3/7-3/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ 311 Day 2026

3/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Florida

8/1 – Thornville, OH @ Everwild Music Festival

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith