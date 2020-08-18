Video: The Imaginaries 'Walking On A Wire' Video Premiere Today | Filmed In The Dunes Of Little Sahara State Park

exclusively premiering their stunning video for their third single “Walking On A Wire” today with Cowboys & Indians Magazine

Oklahoma Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), are exclusively premiering their stunning video for their third single "Walking On A Wire" today with Cowboys & Indians Magazine - watch it HERE. Taking an off-road ATV out to the dunes under a hot blazing sun, the video was shot over two days in Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka, OK. With over 1,600 acres of sand dunes, ranging in height from 25 to 75 feet, the vast dunes have formed over time from terrace deposits, remnants of prehistoric times when the Cimarron River flowed over the entire area. They also shot some scenes in Fairview, OK at the majestic Gloss Mountain State Park, sometimes called the Glass Mountains because it has a high Selenite content that mimics a shiny glass exterior.

"Walking On A Wire," released August 14, "is about the balancing act that artists face daily," says Maggie McClure. "It's about opportunities that we've been given that have been taken away due to circumstances completely out of our control. But it's also a song about keeping the faith and staying the course, no matter what." The video, which once again pairs the duo with director Reagan Elkins who directed their previous two videos "Revival" and "Thinking 'Bout You", shows the couple separated and lost wandering through the desert in search for each other. They are both physically and mentally struggling to figure out where they are and what to do next. Through imagery and symbolism to represent the struggles they've been through the past year; they receive glimpses of hope that they will find each other that unfortunately vanish right before their eyes. They are hanging on by a thread, being pushed to the limits, but never actually give up their search for enlightenment and one another. Will they find each other? Fans will need to watch the video to find out.

The couple have been walking on a wire over the past several months with more than their share of personal setbacks. Shane had to undergo an emergency appendectomy which was followed by a few grueling months of pain and complications during a longer than expected healing process. Once he recovered they received news that they were chosen to open for Brian Setzer Orchestra's annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour" only for it to be suddenly canceled because Brian came down with a severe case of tinnitus. Then Maggie had unexpected invasive gum surgery which kept her from singing for two months. During this time, they worked diligently on booking shows for Spring/Summer 2020 to support their pending album release when Covid-19 took hold of the world. So they switched gears and decided to release a series of singles to get their music out there. Listen to Maggie on the We're Only Human podcast (Apple Podcasts and Spotify) talking about their journey HERE.

The Imaginaries recently released the song "Revival," with its O Brother, Where Art Thou? meets Bonnie and Clyde themed short film . It's no wonder the Bella Thorne crime movie Infamous (out now) chose "Walking On A Wire" for a featured scene in the Bonnie and Clyde-esque film. The placement of "Walking On A Wire" in the film runs parallel but counter to the message of the short film for "Revival." The couple in Infamous head down a dark path of crime and destruction while The Imaginaries in "Revival" follow the path to new beginnings and salvation. "Revival" has gained a lot of attention among the film festival circuit. It was chosen to screen at Oklahoma's deadCenter FIlm Festival, Tokyo's Lift-Off Film Festival, and New York Lift-Off Film Festival. It also made its network TV debut on DittyTV's The Curve and featured in American Songwriter . Their debut single and video for "Thinking 'Bout You", a sweet song about missing a loved one you cannot be with because of distance, came out late 2019.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get the full length debut album (pre-order HERE) which was recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL. There they enlisted the help of legendary Muscle Shoals "Swamper," bassist David Hood (Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Paul Simon), and session musicians such as longtime Little Richard guitarist Kelvin Holly (Jason Isbell, Gregg Allman, Neil Young), bassist Shonna Tucker (The Secret Sisters, Drive By Truckers, John Paul White), and keyboardist NC Thurman (Hank Williams Jr, Gregg Allman, Little Richard). They also flew in drummer Rob Humphreys (Jon Foreman, Leonard Cohen, Jason Mraz) for the recording and worked with Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Christina Perri, Ben Rector) back in Oklahoma for keys and additional production as well as keyboardist Dan Walker (Heart).

The release dates for more upcoming singles and the album will be announced soon. With everything on hold, The Imaginaries have been doing a string of livestream performances including their Facebook Live Concert Series "Quarantunes," Rockwood Music Hall's Rockwood Livestream Concerts series, Monday Monday at the Hotel Café, as well as local Oklahoma performances. On October 3, they will be performing at the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship in Chickasha, OK. More performances will be announced soon.

