Video: Mereki Is Amongst The Flowers In Official Video For 'End Of The World'

Introspective and cinematic, Mereki today releases her official video for “End Of The World.” With the drama of a Bond theme song, fueled by swelling strings and loungey piano, the song's video was co-directed by Mereki and her sister Joti-May Beach while on holiday together in Italy.

Filmed on a handycam, the sisters reveled in youthlike wonder shooting in a poppy field and getting in trouble with the local farmer who owned the land. Another chapter of her debut solo album Death of a Cloud, “End Of The World” sees Mereki at her purest, quietly connecting with nature and looking to it for direction.

Mereki shares, “I co-wrote ‘End Of The World' with a lovely Parisian composer I'd never met named Victor Le Masne. He sent me the most stunning piano arrangement and I ad-libbed the bulk of the melodies with some lyrics I found in my notebook. The music inspired me to write something timeless and hopeful and cinematic. The title ‘End Of The World' is about the necessity of death for rebirth and the magic in all of it.”

“End Of The World” joins the visual universe Mereki has been painting with her recent videos for “Presence,” “Wake Up Dead,” “Purple Moons,” “The Garden,” “Twin Flame” and “Wasted Love.” All exhibiting the enchanting allure of both fairytales and reality, while tapping into the styles of an array of directors, the beauty within Mereki's videos showcase her ability to take hold of every moment of life.

Back in March of this year, Mereki released her debut solo album Death of a Cloud via BMG and her own label BunBun Records. Created over seven years and three continents, in collaboration with a roster of the artists Mereki trusted most to bring this deeply personal and intuitively conceived material to life, the album is a look into the joy and difficulty of self-realization and finding the universe within, expressing this journey through music.

Death of a Cloud received praise from the likes of Billboard, FLOOD, Atwood Magazine and many others. In celebration of the body of work, Mereki hosted an album release party at Friar Park. At the release party, guests were welcomed with a Lily Vanilli tea party and a bed suspended in the clouds. Mereki's guests were then invited to take a solo healing journey to self-realization through the magical garden walk, while listening to the record. The grounds were dotted with baby blue mushroom fairy circles and letting go rituals linked to each song on the record.

Watch the music video here:

ABOUT MEREKI

Indie Australian/English artist Mereki creates pop with a purpose – vibrant musical worlds that share messages of transcendence and healing without sacrificing the fun. Now based in the UK, she first moved from her native Australia to the USA where she quickly found a home in the spiritually minded creative community of the east side of Los Angeles, collaborating with an impressive collection of producers, writers, and musicians as she refined her song writing and voice, laying the foundations for what was to come.

Mereki began writing and releasing music with esteemed writer and Grammy Award winning producer Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek), Justin Raisen (Grace Ives, Angel Olson), and SADPONY (Drake, Lil Yachty). Producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Troy Sivian, Adele) spotted her talent, prompting their collaboration, “Golden Boy”, recorded by fellow Australian icon Kylie Minogue. She has writing credits with Phantogram and Atrak, and guest artist and co-writer credits on tracks with Dhani Harrison, Goldroom, Basenji, Flight Facilities and Holychild. While fronting Goldroom, she performed everywhere from middle America to NYC to Bogotá, Colombia, before going on to perform with electronic act Flight Facilities as their featured vocalist on the duo's sold out North American tour.

Kindness and magic are at the backbone of everything Mereki aims to be and be around in her music and in her life. She finds expression for her message in many creative outlets. In addition to music, she also has her own record label, BunBun Records, and has a musical in the works. In 2016 Mereki created Mereki's Clubhouse in Los Angeles, a pop-up event platform with a focus on kindness and creating spaces to give a voice to up-and-coming female artists. The Clubhouse motto “Be Kind” grew into a non-profit organization of the same name which then held an annual Holiday Benefit Concert – its final hurrah seeing it sell out the legendary Troubadour.

Through all her work with and for others, Mereki found time to create her own music. Her debut solo single, “Blue Lake”, was released to critical acclaim from the likes of SPIN, NYLON and FLOOD Magazine. After enduring some personal tragedy and heartbreak, she found catharsis in a brief foray into high-energy punk rock, releasing a few singles that landed her music in a Victoria's Secret commercial. In 2017, Mereki returned to the essence of who she truly is with the release of the Beach EP. The songs on Beach have Mereki's signature style, a distinctly pop-feel with positive messaging, while tracks like “Spiritual”, “French Kissing” and “Got It All” also hold an ethereal, dreamy quality.

With the release of her debut album, Death of a Cloud, and a performance at the legendary Glastonbury Festival, this has already been an extraordinary year for Mereki, with more to come.

photo by Rose Waite