Video: Jeff Goldblum Stars In Dodie's Video for ‘I Feel Bad For You, Dave’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







dodie has debuted the video for her new single ‘I Feel Bad For You, Dave,’ featuring a cameo by Jeff Goldblum. dodie previously joined Goldblum onstage in the UK twice earlier this year, performing with the jazz singer, pianist, and Wicked star, and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, at their shows at the London Palladium and Pryzm, Kingston.

'I Feel Bad For You, Dave,’ is the second to be taken from her second album, Not For Lack of Trying, due for release on October 3 via Decca / Verve. Written mostly between London and Los Angeles and produced alongside Grammy-nominated Joe Rubel (Maisie Peters, Griff, Sigrid), Not For Lack Of Trying serves as the “sibling” to her 2021 debut, Build A Problem.

The album packages her reflections on everything from falling in love and breaking up to comparison culture and struggles with depression. dodie wrote the title track as a natural coda to a record which finds the North London-born singer-songwriter striving for meaning in a challenging chapter of her life.

dodie's first three independently released EPs — Intertwined, You and Human — all entered the UK top 40, with the latter two breaking the top 10. She has since sold out over 100 consecutive shows globally with tours across the UK, US, Europe and Australia. With Build A Problem landing at number three on the UK charts, she followed that up with 2022 EP Hot Mess. Her music has amassed over one billion streams to date, leading to more than seven million followers across all platforms.

That year, she formed the band FIZZ with her close friends Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown. FIZZ released their album The Secret To Life in 2023, and toured the project through to summer 2024 culminating in an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

dodie will embark on a major UK and European tour in October and November, and has announced North American dates for February-March 2026. Tickets for the new shows go on general sale on Friday, August 22nd at 10:00am local; fans can sign up for early access to tickets here.

In April, Jeff Goldblum released his fourth album with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, featuring duets with Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, among others. The actor has been seen on Broadway in several productions, including The Play That I Wrote, The Pillowman, and Seminar. Onscreen, he is known for such films as The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day. He appears as The Wizard in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked.

dodie - tour 2025-2026

October 30th 2025 - Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

November 1st 2025 - De Roma, Antwerp

November 3rd 2025 - Zoom, Frankfurt

November 4th 2025 - Technikum, Munich

November 5th 2025 - Kaufleuten, Zurich

November 7th 2025 - Roxy, Prague

November 8th 2025 - Simm City, Vienna

November 9th 2025 - Dürer Kert, Budapest

November 11th 2025 - Proxima, Warsaw

November 12th 2025 - Columbia Theater, Berlin

November 13th 2025 - Gruenspan, Hamburg

November 14th 2025 - Live Music Hall, Cologne

November 16th 2025 - Le Trianon, Paris

November 18th 2025 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 19th 2025 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

November 20th 2025 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 21st 2025 - The National Stadium, Dublin

November 23rd 2025 - Cardiff Uni The Great Hall, Cardiff

November 24th 2025 - Roundhouse, London

February 20th 2026 – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

February 22nd 2026 – Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

February 23rd 2026 – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

February 25th 2026 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

February 26th 2026 – TLA, Philadelphia, PA

March 1st 2026 – House of Blues Boston - Music Hall, Boston, MA

March 3rd 2026 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

March 4th 2026 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

March 5th 2026 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

March 7th 2026 – Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

March 10th 2026 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

March 11th 2026 – Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

March 13th 2026 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

March 15th 2026 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA