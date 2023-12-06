Video: Cosmic Kitten Share 'Fog Brain' Visual From 'Laugh Of A Lifetime' LP

Long Beach, CA-based alternative rock trio Cosmic Kitten recently released their ferocious and biting new album Laugh of a Lifetime after touring the UK and US. Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).

Today, Cosmic Kitten shared a new video from the LP, the head game "Fog Brain." It's a song about self-doubt and negative self-talk, and how sometimes no matter how motivated and confident you might feel at times, it can feel like you're banging your head against the wall when trying and failing is something you often experience. You can't predict the future, but you can at least have fun in the process. The song and music video are just that - loud, and inspiring.

The three-piece Long Beach post-grunge, punk, alternative-rock band formed in 2016 is like a time capsule to the 90's era. Karen Marie on guitar and vocals writes deep, thoughtful melodies and poignant meaningful lyrics. She fluctuates from timid, shy vocalist to gritty, explosive screamer, taking you on an auditory journey through emotions and stories backed by a bright, fuzzy guitar.

Zach Huckabee beats away at the drums with passion and aggression adding groove and drive, and Jay Vesper on bass glides across the fretboard with agility and precision. The band always focuses on charging the audience with energy as well as allowing them a safe space to think, feel, and express themselves as the individuals that they are.

Cosmic Kitten has three shows left this year in LA and Orange County.

Tour Dates:

Dec 08 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Dec 20 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

Dec 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Redwood Bar

Laugh of a Lifetime is Cosmic Kitten's fourth self-released full-length LP. The record explores the ideas of finding mental wellness while navigating through the world as a gender-fluid, non-binary person of color dealing with past traumas in the face of a challenging post pandemic society. Having most songs being written on an acoustic guitar during work breaks at singer/guitar player Karen Marie's day job at the peak of pandemia.

Cosmic Kitten started work on Laugh of a Lifetime in July 2021 at the basement studio of obscure but legendary 90s band The Gits' drummer Steve Moriarty in Oakland, CA after he had heard their previous work on a cover of Gits song “Cut My Skin” online and reached out to vocalist Karen Marie showing interest in working with the band on new music.

After iterations and edits of the Oakland recordings, additional tracking had to be done in July 2022 at Ryan Doria of the band Pressure Cracks' studio, Nightmare Sound Studio, in Garden Grove, CA. With help of Pedro Mancillas, Cosmic Kitten gave the record its final heavy hitting yet atmospheric sound. Shortly after, they reached out to underground music legend Jack Endino (Nirvana) with little hopes of possible collaboration. Quickly thereafter in spite of doubts, they received confirmation of interest from Endino and the mastering was underway.

The album cover is set at the Historic Harris House in Burbank, CA depicting a hostage taken prisoner by a cult of nondescript yet dangerous masked characters who are featured in the accompanying music video for the LP. The cover matches the tone of wrestling with darkness that feels encumbering and sometimes even arresting on your ability to live life freely and in enjoyment of the people and moments that surround you. This emotional core is reflected in the more in-depth lyrical content of the record and in the ebbs and flows of its musicality.