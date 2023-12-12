Video: Carin León Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The song is from his recent Latin Grammy-winning album Colmillo de Leche.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 4 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song

Last night, global superstar Carin León performed his hit single “Primera Cita” on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” 

The song is from his recent Latin Grammy-winning album Colmillo de Leche, released earlier this year to wide critical praise. Listen HERE. 2023 marks one of the most successful years of León's career, including a Latin Grammy win for “Best Norteño Album” for Colmillo de Leche and three new entries to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Most recently, he completed an extensive sold-out run of U.S. tour dates with his “Colmillo de Leche Tour.” The 38-date arena tour hit major cities nationwide, including stops at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Newark's Prudential Center, Houston's Toyota Center, and Miami's Kaseya Center.

Originally from Hermosillo, located in the center of the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora, León was raised in a family where music was always present. León embarked on his musical journey at the age of 15, taking his first steps by learning to play the guitar and developing skills in singing and songwriting.

In 2018, León released his debut album, Desvelada con Banda y Mariachi, which propelled him to quickly dominate the Regional Mexican music scene as a performer, singer and songwriter. From there, León collaborated with internationally renowned artists such as the Spanish rapper C.

Tangana on the song “¡CAMBIA!,” the Mexican pop group Matisse on “Como Lo Hice Yo” and the Venezuelan pop/reggaeton duo Mau y Ricky on “Llorar y Llorar” as well as writing hits for various Regional Mexican stars like Los Plebes del Rancho and El Fantasma.

In 2021, León became the first Regional Mexican artist to participate in the Spotify Singles series and he teamed up with country music star Walker Hayes for a Spanglish version of “Fancy Like” for Amazon Music Latin's “La Cultura That Connects Us” campaign. In the same year, his album INÉDITO debuted atop the Apple Music charts, reaching #1 on the Mexican Music chart and #3 on the Latin Music chart. 

INÉDITO was named one of Billboard's 25 Best Latin Albums of 2021 and León also took part in the “Regional No More—Mexican Music Goes Global” panel as part of Billboard Latin Music Week.

Throughout his young career León has received countless nominations and multiple awards, including an ASCAP Award for the song “Me La Aventé” as well as numerous Premio Lo Nuestro Awards (“Regional Mexican Breakthrough Artist,” “Best Male Artist” and “Banda Song of the Year”).

In addition, León won his first Latin Grammy for “Best Regional Mexican Song” in 2022 for the song “Como lo Hice Yo,” which was released in collaboration with Mexican pop group Matisse.

Watch the new performance here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Jean Ryden Unveils New Video For Bittersweet Photo
Video: Jean Ryden Unveils New Video For 'Bittersweet'

The track—written and co-produced by Jean—is featured on her debut project, Parallel Universe. In celebration of the new music, Ryden will join Del Water Gap on his winter 2024 European tour, including a performance January 30 at London's Electric Ballroom and further dates in Amsterdam, Glasgow, Dublin, and more. Watch the video!

2
She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees Photo
She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees

Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, Holly G, and more join star star-studded list of honorees for the 2024 She Rocks Awards, hosted by Susanna Hoffs and AIJIA.   Previously announced honorees include Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter and Sylvia Massy. Tickets are on sale now.

3
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims announces the continuation of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy North American tour with new dates in March and April. Kicking off in Lincoln, CA on March 22, the run includes stops in Las Vegas and Austin in addition to performances at Arizona Jazz Festival and Tortuga Music Festival.

4
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Bring Co-Headlining Performance to Las Vegas Photo
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Bring Co-Headlining Performance to Las Vegas

Social Distortion & Bad Religion are set to bring their co-headlining performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only on April 13. The two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to The Theater stage, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL