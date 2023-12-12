Video: Carin León Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, global superstar Carin León performed his hit single “Primera Cita” on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

The song is from his recent Latin Grammy-winning album Colmillo de Leche, released earlier this year to wide critical praise. Listen HERE. 2023 marks one of the most successful years of León's career, including a Latin Grammy win for “Best Norteño Album” for Colmillo de Leche and three new entries to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Most recently, he completed an extensive sold-out run of U.S. tour dates with his “Colmillo de Leche Tour.” The 38-date arena tour hit major cities nationwide, including stops at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Newark's Prudential Center, Houston's Toyota Center, and Miami's Kaseya Center.

Originally from Hermosillo, located in the center of the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora, León was raised in a family where music was always present. León embarked on his musical journey at the age of 15, taking his first steps by learning to play the guitar and developing skills in singing and songwriting.

In 2018, León released his debut album, Desvelada con Banda y Mariachi, which propelled him to quickly dominate the Regional Mexican music scene as a performer, singer and songwriter. From there, León collaborated with internationally renowned artists such as the Spanish rapper C.

Tangana on the song “¡CAMBIA!,” the Mexican pop group Matisse on “Como Lo Hice Yo” and the Venezuelan pop/reggaeton duo Mau y Ricky on “Llorar y Llorar” as well as writing hits for various Regional Mexican stars like Los Plebes del Rancho and El Fantasma.

In 2021, León became the first Regional Mexican artist to participate in the Spotify Singles series and he teamed up with country music star Walker Hayes for a Spanglish version of “Fancy Like” for Amazon Music Latin's “La Cultura That Connects Us” campaign. In the same year, his album INÉDITO debuted atop the Apple Music charts, reaching #1 on the Mexican Music chart and #3 on the Latin Music chart.

INÉDITO was named one of Billboard's 25 Best Latin Albums of 2021 and León also took part in the “Regional No More—Mexican Music Goes Global” panel as part of Billboard Latin Music Week.

Throughout his young career León has received countless nominations and multiple awards, including an ASCAP Award for the song “Me La Aventé” as well as numerous Premio Lo Nuestro Awards (“Regional Mexican Breakthrough Artist,” “Best Male Artist” and “Banda Song of the Year”).

In addition, León won his first Latin Grammy for “Best Regional Mexican Song” in 2022 for the song “Como lo Hice Yo,” which was released in collaboration with Mexican pop group Matisse.

Watch the new performance here: