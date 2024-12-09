Video: Benjamin Ingrosso Releases Cinematic Video for 'Back To You' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of announcing his Pink Velvet Theatre North American Tour produced by Live Nation and releasing the critically-acclaimed album Pink Velvet Theatre, pop phenomenon and multi-billion-streamed artist Benjamin Ingrosso has released the official video for his latest single “Back To You.” The cinematic visual takes viewers on a wild ride through the streets of Stockholm as the superstar races against the clock in a time traveling frenzy to save his one true love. The video features the internationally acclaimed Swedish actor Björn Bengtsson and was directed by Henrik Hansson.

“I wanted the music video to feel like stepping straight into the world of Pink Velvet Theatre,” said Benjamin Ingrosso. “Each song on the album is kind of like a puzzle piece in the love story between the album’s protagonist and Angela, showing all the stages you go through when you're madly in love. In the video, we’re thrown back in time and get to follow the main character through his different dramatic emotional phases. He’s pulled between love, panic, grief and obsession. At the same time, you’re never really sure what’s real and what’s just happening in his head.”

Benjamin Ingrosso’s just-announced, first-ever tour of North America kicks off February 7, 2025 in Chicago, IL, and will bring Pink Velvet Theater to life through a captivating, larger-than-life live show in major cities including Toronto, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now by visiting LiveNation.com.

A 14-track album of pure pop perfection, Pink Velvet Theatre (Capitol Records) was executive produced by Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir (A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Katy Perry, Sia) and marks a significant creative milestone for the artist, who spent the past two years crafting this album. The album title perfectly captures the mood of Benjamin Ingrosso’s surreal universe—a kaleidoscopic space filled with intense emotions and vivid imagery. Each track acts as a chapter in the protagonist’s journey, showcasing the artist’s distinctive blend of pop, influenced by the grandeur of old-school musicals and the timeless sounds of legends like the Bee Gees, Queen, and Elton John but also artists like Sade and Franz Ferdinand. The album’s soundscape combines nostalgia with innovation, inviting listeners to lose themselves in a world where love is thrilling and unpredictable.

Album standouts include “Look Who's Laughing Now,” which earned a coveted spot in a seven-minute medley performance during the Eurovision Song Contest semifinals in May, the Platinum-certified “Kite” and “Honey Boy,” his collaboration with German hitmaker Purple Disco Machine, the legendary Nile Rodgers, and Jamaican breakout star Shenseea.

With over 1 billion global streams, a collection of Gold and Platinum singles, three chart-topping albums, and record-breaking sold-out tours, Benjamin Ingrosso has solidified his reputation as one of Sweden's brightest stars.

Pink Velvet Theatre North American Tour Dates

Feb 7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Feb 9 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theater

Feb 12 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Feb 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Feb 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Feb 16 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

About Benjamin Ingrosso

Swedish entertainer Benjamin Ingrosso continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his distinctive talent as a songwriter, performer, and creative visionary. With more than 1 billion global streams, a collection of Gold and Platinum singles, three chart-topping albums, and record-breaking sold-out tours, Ingrosso is a dynamic force in the music industry. His diverse musical style, showcased through several collaborations, has earned him comparisons to iconic artists such as Bruno Mars, George Michael and Freddie Mercury. Having garnered the title of Universal Music Central European Priority Artist, Benjamin has solidified his reputation as one of Sweden’s brightest stars ready to start his ascension abroad. Earlier in 2024, Benjamin was selected for the prestigious ‘Apple Music Up Next Nordics’ program, spotlighting his artistry on a global scale. His music is featured heavily on Apple Music and Spotify playlists, maintaining his presence as one of the most streamed and influential Swedish artists. With Pink Velvet Theatre, Ingrosso embarks on an exciting new chapter that will undoubtedly continue to push the boundaries of his artistry and reach new audiences worldwide. Aside from Ingrosso’s musical endeavors, he is also an award winning TV host who for several years invited Sweden’s most famous to cook, have dinner and play music together in his self-titled show Benjamin’s. As an homage to his Italian heritage, he recently launched the food brand Mino together with his siblings Bianca and Oliver Ingrosso, focused on quality Italian products. Fans can look forward to more groundbreaking music, captivating performances, and creative projects from Benjamin as he continues to push the boundaries of his artistry in 2025 and beyond.

