Video: BUSH Drops Video to New Track 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere'

Bush will also be starting their Fall North American Tour November 14. 

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Video drops today for BUSH's new track “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere” off their first ever Greatest Hits collection – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023  releasing November 10. An exploration of mourning youth, while questioning the lengths people go to avoid aging –  the video is October eerie.

Rossdale on the video; “While anyone can identify with clinging to the past which the song addresses, the extremes we’ve seen some people go to for external youth is unnerving. It is a drag watching your own face age - and yet as, David Bowie said “The thing about aging is you become the person you should have been all along." — Genius. And feels true.”

BUSH will perform at Grammy Museum in Downtown LA on Monday November 6, in celebration of the Greatest Hits release coming Friday November 10. Link to tickets here.

Bush will also be starting their Fall North American Tour November 14. Link for Fall tour dates here.



