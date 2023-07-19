Video: Allah-Las Share Video for New Track 'Right On Time'

Los Angeles’ Allah-Las have dropped a new single, the sparkling and stutter--stepped “Right On Time.”

The song is another tease of the band’s forthcoming new album Zuma 85 which will be released on October 13 via the band’s own label, Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure, which released earlier defining statements from the band including the eponymously named Allah-Las (2012) and Worship The Sun (2014).

Like the album as a whole, “Right On Time '' represents a new chapter for the band as they embrace the influences of late-era Lou Reed and John Cale, the ‘70s mutant pop of Peter Ivers and early Eno and Roxy Music.

Allah-Las self-produced video for the single pays homage to the classic plug-and-play video shoots of the early MTV era, shot in a few hours on a white backdrop with minimal planning and a few rolls of 8mm film, the second video release from the forthcoming album "Zuma 85" captures spontaneous moments of absurdity, along with a few properly synched video clips.

Allah-Las previously shared “The Stuff” which saw support from Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan and MXDWN, among others. Austin Town Hall noted, “"You can’t deny that the band still have the effortless cool locked in here" and Buzzbands LA said, “They’re calling it a reinvention, and one only needs to hear ‘The Stuff,’ to hear their songwriting engine change gears."

Allah-Las confirmed Summer and Fall Tour dates including headline shows and festival dates across the US and Europe. The Zuma 85 Tour kicks off August 8 in Boston, MA and runs through November 18 with the last show in San Francisco, CA with more dates to be announced.

Along the way they will play at New York City’s Rockaway Beach on August 4 at the Rockaway Beach Hotel and at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 15 (with Mirror Tree and Kolumbo as support) and November 16 (with Tim Hall and Sam Burton as support). All announced shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

The pandemic induced downtime of 2020-2022 opened up space for the band members to focus on their own lives and interests, and the time to re-envision what creative processes could look like. When it came time to reconvene, a sense of looseness proved pivotal. Instead of bringing finished songs to the studio, they entered the picturesque Panoramic House recording in Stinson Beach with sketches, ideas, and riffs.

Working with co-producer Jeremy Harris (White Fence, Devendra Banhart, Ty Segall) they shaped and crafted the new songs in real time over three sessions, which were then mixed in Los Angeles by frequent collaborator Jarvis Taveniere (Woods, Avalanches, Purple Mountains).

It was clear from the get go the bucolic environment—observed through picture windows overlooking Stinson Beach and Bolinas Bay—would be conducive to creating the first statement from Allah-Las 2.0. “We got in real late that first night of the first session,” Michaud says. “It was around midnight. We had a quick intro and Jeremy had a bottle of wine. We had a little and he said, ‘You wanna start recording?’”

They did. And when the group reassembled the following morning to listen back, they today’s single, “Right On Time,” mostly done. It was unlike anything the band had ever recorded but felt entirely natural. “Everything just worked,” Michaud says. “That studio just pulls it out of you.”

For the last 15 years, Allah-Las have alchemically melded surf rock washes with folk rock jangle and rock, building up their lauded music podcast, Reverberation Radio, and record label, Calico Discos, in the process. A lot has changed since the group first bonded over psych rock vinyl in the back room at Amoeba Records in the late aughts and Zuma 85 finds the quartet facing a new world with a wealth of new sounds.

Allah-Las are Matthew Correia (drums/vocals), Spencer Dunham (bass, guitar, vocals), Miles Michaud (guitar, organ, vocals), and Pedrum Siadatian (guitar, synth, vocals).

Allah-Las Tour Dates

7/31 - Surf Lodge - Montauk, NY

8/3 - Levitate - Boston, MA

8/4 - The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY

8/30 - Mascotte - Zürich, CH

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ

10/24 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

