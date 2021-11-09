VIDEO: Willie Jones Performs 'Get Low Get High' for Vevo's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

Speaking to their Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch," the live performance video for "Get Low Get High," that's streaming everywhere as of today, Willie Jones says, "I've watched so many of these DSCVR videos over the years, it's cool they continue to support artists that are on the cusp of doing big things. Happy that they chose just one country artist this year and even happier that it's me!"

Justin Prager, Vevo's Senior Director/Music Programming, shares, "The tides are turning in country music, and Willie is one of the big reasons why. Ever since I first saw him perform over three years ago, I knew he was something special. With his soulful voice and southern swag, he's bringing a whole new sound to the genre. It's game-changers like Willie that make us so proud of ATW's class of 2022."

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.

Watch the new performance here: