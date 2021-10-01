VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Amazon's JUSTIN BIEBER: ONE WORLD Documentary

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for its new Justin Bieber: One World documentary. The film will be released on October 8.

Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year's Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests - and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream.

Produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, the 94 minute documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set. The film also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey through the artist's own lens.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the documentary is produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Andy Mininger.

Watch the trailer here: